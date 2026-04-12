Round Two Game Two: Kitchener Rangers vs. Soo Greyhounds

Published on April 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers have entered the second round of the 2026 OHL Playoffs on a high note, earning a home victory over the Soo Greyhounds in the series opener. Tonight, Kitchener will look to continue their strong start and push ahead in the series. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak 468 (Ontario)

Video Stream: Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

PLAYOFF TICKETS

Tickets for Games 2 are on sale now. You can purchase yours online here. Fans can also call 519-578-1570, or you can purchase tickets in person at The Aud Box Office, sponsored by White Way Plumbing, located at 400 East Avenue in Kitchener. Box Office hours may differ over the holiday weekend; find hours here.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Game 1:

In the opening game of the second round, the Kitchener Rangers secured a 3-1 win over the Soo Greyhounds. It took Kitchener the entire first period to break the deadlock, before Haeden Ellis sparked the offence early in the second, scoring twice within a six-minute span. Quinn McKenzie answered for Soo six minutes into the third period, marking the Greyhounds' only goal of the game. Sam O'Reilly then sealed the victory for the Rangers with just one second remaining in regulation.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (5-0-0-0)

Rangers to Watch:

Haeden Ellis led all players in scoring Friday night, delivering another strong performance with two goals in Game 1. Across six playoff games, Ellis has now collected three points (2G, 1A). His efforts earned him first star honours, highlighted by a game-winning goal. The forward is shaping up to be a key contributor as the second round continues and is expected to remain a major factor in Kitchener's attack.

Alexander Bilecki has also been a standout throughout the postseason. He has tallied six points (1G, 5A) so far, including his fifth assist on Friday night. After being held without a point in his first playoff run last season, Bilecki has taken a significant step forward this year. His playmaking ability has been especially noticeable, and he continues to create opportunities for his teammates while building an impressive postseason campaign.

Goaltending:

Kirsch

In net, Christian Kirsch continues to provide stability and deliver strong results. On Friday, he turned aside 27-of-28 shots, finishing the night with a .964 save percentage and a 1.00 goals-against average. The Swiss native is now off to a 5-0-0-0 start to his OHL playoff career.

SCOUTING THE GREYHOUNDS (4-2-0-0)

Greyhounds to Watch:

Quinn McKenzie was named the second star of the game after scoring the Greyhounds' lone goal in the matchup. Through six games so far, he has recorded four points (2G, 2A), showing steady offensive contribution. As this marks McKenzie's first appearance in the OHL Playoffs, those four points carry added significance for the forward as he continues to adjust and make an impact at this level.

Callum Croskery also contributed in Friday's game, picking up an assist on McKenzie's goal. With three points so far (1G, 2A), Croskery continues to play an important role on the blue line. While his numbers may not stand out at first glance, his presence has been consistent, and he remains a key piece of the defensive unit. Currently sitting sixth in team scoring, Croskery ranks as the second-most productive defenceman on the roster this postseason and will look to build on that as the series continues.

Goaltending:

George

Between the pipes, Carter George delivered a strong performance, stopping 23 of 25 shots. That effort resulted in a .920 save percentage and a 2.07 goals-against average. Through six games, George ranks third in the OHL, highlighting his consistency and reliability in net.

RANGERS REACH

Rangers Reach is back for another exciting season of great Rangers hockey and Huge JACKPOTS! You could be the next winner of our Jackpot draw or consolation prize draw of a $200 The Keg Waterloo Gift Card!

Buy now! or text WIN to 95050 (Std Msg & Data Rates may apply)

Also, back for another season is the Rangers Reach Authentic Jersey Raffle!

Get your tickets online or on the concourse at tonight's game!

Rangers Reach 50/50 supports local minor sports organizations, numerous social agencies, charities, and education related programs. Proceeds from Rangers Reach 50/50 also help support our community.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Sunday's game will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can also be watched across the province of Ontario on the Rogers Super Sports Pak 468 for cable subscribers. All games will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

After Sunday's Game 2, the Blueshirts will head to Sault Ste. Marie for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday, April 14th and Thursday, April 16th. Puck drop on Tuesday is set for 7:07 p.m. at the GFL Memorial Gardens.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

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