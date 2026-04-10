Round Two Series Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Soo Greyhounds

Published on April 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers advanced to the second round after defeating the Saginaw Spirit in four games on April 2nd, closing out the series with a 5-1 victory in Game. They are now set to face the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, the Soo Greyhound. Game 1 is scheduled for Friday, April 10th, with puck drop at 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream: Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

SCHEDULE:

Game 1: Friday, April 10th at Kitchener, 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: Sunday, April 12th at Kitchener, 7:00 p.m.

Game 3: Tuesday, April 14th at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07 p.m.

Game 4: Thursday, April 16th at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07 p.m.

Game 5: Friday, April 17th at Kitchener, 7:00 p.m.*

Game 6: Sunday, April 19th at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07 p.m.*

Game 7: Tuesday, April 21st at Kitchener, 7:00 p.m.*

(*If necessary, Rangers home game is bolded)

PLAYOFF TICKETS

Tickets for Round 2 of the OHL Playoffs are on sale now. You can purchase yours online here. Fans can also call 519-578-1570, or you can purchase tickets in person at The Aud Box Office, sponsored by White Way Plumbing, located at 400 East Avenue in Kitchener. Box Office hours may differ over the holiday weekend; find hours here.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This Season:

The Rangers and Greyhounds met four times during the 2025-26 regular season, with Soo winning three of the matchups and Kitchener earning one victory. The Greyhounds took the first three meetings (5-4 OT, 4-0, and OT 3-2), while the Rangers responded with a 3-0 win in the final game.

That most recent meeting came on Friday, March 6th, in Kitchener, where the Rangers secured a 3-0 victory. Jack Pridham led the way with two goals, while Sam O'Reilly added a shorthanded marker.

Playoff History:

This postseason marks the 10th consecutive playoff appearance for the Kitchener rangers and their fifth straight trip to the second round. The Soo Greyhounds also qualified for the 2025 playoffs but were eliminated in the first round, falling in five games to the Windsor Spitfires. This will be the eleventh time in OHL history that the two teams will meet in the playoffs and the first time since the Greyhounds won the 2018 Western Conference Final in double overtime of Game 7.

This season, Soo advanced to the second round after defeating the London Knights, who won the J. Ross Robertson Cup last season, in five games. The Greyhounds opened the series with three straight wins before London responded with a 4-1 victory in Game 4, but Soo closed out the series in Game 5.

Playoff Statistics:

Kitchener

Overall Power Play: 5th in the OHL at 36.4%

Home Power Play: 1st in the OHL at 100.0%

Overall Penalty Kill: 6th in the OHL at 84.6%

Home Penalty Kill: 2nd in the OHL at 100.0%

Sault Ste. Marie

Overall Power Play: 9th in the OHL at 17.4%

Away Power Play: 5th in the OHL at 30.8%

Overall Penalty Kill: 5th in the OHL at 85.7%

Away Penalty Kill: 4th in the OHL at 92.3%

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (48-14-4-2) 101 points, 68 GP

First in the Western Conference, Second in the OHL

Rangers Round One:

The Rangers closed out their opening-round series on Thursday, April 2nd, defeating the Saginaw Spirit in four straight games. The Rangers' sweep secured a quick advance to the second round, outscoring Saginaw 19-8 over the series.

Rangers to Watch:

Christian Humphreys led the way for Kitchener throughout the first round, recording nine points (4G, 5A). He topped the team in goals and tied for the team lead in assists alongside Sam O'Reilly. Humphreys registered at least one point in every game, highlighted by a combined seven-point performance in Games 1 and 4. On the power play, he added one goal and three assists. He finished the regular season with 85 points (27G, 58A).

Sam O'Reilly, who figured to be a key contributor did just that in the opening round, finishing the round with five points, leading the group with four goals. O'Reilly made an impact in three of four games, including a three-point night in Game 1 (2G, 1A). He was particularly effective on the power play, scoring two goals and adding one assist.

Cameron Reid anchored the Rangers' defence with a strong all-around performance, finishing the series with four points (2G, 2A). One of his goals stood as a game-winner. The Nashville Predators prospect concluded the regular season with 56 points (15G, 41A).

Goaltending:

Christian Kirsch

Christian Kirsch started all four games in Round 1 against Saginaw, posting a perfect 4-0-0-0 record. He recorded a 1.95 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. Kirsch was also one-of-six goalies to record a shutout in the first round, making all 14 saves in game 2. The San Jose prospect will look to be a key contributor in a tough second round matchup with the Greyhounds.

SCOUTING THE GREYHOUNDS (39-23-1-5) 84 points, 68GP

Fifth in the Western Conference, 9th in the OHL

Greyhounds Round One:

The fifth-seeded Greyhounds opened the 2026 OHL Playoffs by defeating the fourth-seeded London Knights in five games, wrapping up the series on April 3rd. Soo took the first 3 games with both Games 2 and 3 needing overtime. It was Brady Martin who played hero in Game 2 as he netted the game winner in the final minute of the first overtime period. In Game 3 it was Carson Andrew who scored the game winner. It was Andrews first of the playoffs, coming in the second overtime frame. London would take Game 4 in Sault Ste. Marie before Soo clinched the series in London in Game 5 with a 4-0 shutout win.

Seven players on the Soo Greyhounds roster have been drafted to the NHL. Four were taken in the 2025 draft: Brady Martin (Nashville Predators), Travis Hayes (Pittsburgh Penguins), Jordan Charron (Pittsburgh Penguins), and Marco Mignosa (Tampa Bay Lightning). Three others were taken in 2024: Landon Miller (Detroit Red Wings), Lukas Fischer (St. Louis Blues), and Carter George (Los Angeles Kings)

Greyhounds to Watch:

Marco Mignosa has been electric to start the playoffs, recording 10 points (4G, 6A), with all his production coming in three of the five games. He led the team with two power-play goals and contributed two assists with the man advantage. Mignosa finished the regular season with 89 points (35G, 54A).

Brady Martin sits just behind Mignosa with seven points (2G, 5A), also producing in three games. He added one goal and two assists on the power play, tying for the team lead in that category. The Nashville Predators prospect recorded 24 points (8G, 16A) during the regular season.

Lukas Fischer has provided a steady presence on the blue line, finishing the opening round with four points (1G, 3A). Two of his assists came on the power play, and his lone goal stood as a game-winner, highlighting his impact in key moments.

Goaltending:

Carter George

Carter George delivered exceptional goaltending across all five games, finishing the round with a 4-1-0-0 record, a 1.41 goals-against average, and a .942 save percentage. George joined the Greyhounds following the January 9th trade deadline and has quickly established himself as a key piece, currently ranking third among all OHL goaltenders in the playoffs.

RANGERS REACH

Rangers Reach is back for another exciting season of great Rangers hockey and Huge JACKPOTS! You could be the next winner of our Jackpot draw or consolation prize draw of a $200 The Keg Waterloo Gift Card!

Buy now! or text WIN to 95050 (Std Msg & Data Rates may apply)

Also, back for another season is the Rangers Reach Authentic Jersey Raffle!

Get your tickets online or on the concourse at tonight's game!

Rangers Reach 50/50 supports local minor sports organizations, numerous social agencies, charities, and education related programs. Proceeds from Rangers Reach 50/50 also help support our community.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Every game this series will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can also be watched across the province of Ontario on the Rogers Super Sports Pak for cable subscribers (Channels to vary each game). All games will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

Following Game 1, the Blueshirts will remain on home ice for Game 2 on Sunday, April 12th, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. The Rangers will then travel to Sault Ste. Marie to face the Greyhounds for Games 3 and 4, beginning on Tuesday, April 14th.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

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