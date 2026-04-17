Greyhounds Score Four Unanswered to Force Game 5 in Kitchener

Published on April 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers goaltender Christian Kirsch and defenceman Alexander Bilecki vs. the Soo Greyhounds

(Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers goaltender Christian Kirsch and defenceman Alexander Bilecki vs. the Soo Greyhounds(Kitchener Rangers)

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers had a chance to sweep back-to-back playoff series for the first time since 2008, but it was the Greyhounds who spoiled the party. The Blueshirts scored twice in the opening period but were held off the scoresheet for the remaining 40 minutes as the Greyhounds score four unanswered goals to force a Game 5 in Kitchener on Friday night.

Cameron Arquette and Matthew Hlacar chipped in with their first goals on the playoffs to give Kitchener a two-goal advantage after the opening 20 minutes. Neither team found the back of the net in the middle frame holding the 2-0 scoreline into the final period. However, the Greyhounds responded with a strong third period scoring three times in a five minute span to take the lead with just over ten minutes to play in regulation. With the Rangers net empty, Marco Mignosa secured the Hounds victory with an empty net goal.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 1 - SOO 0

4:50 Cameron Arquette (1) - Haeden Ellis, Tanner Lam

KIT 2 - SOO 0

11:28 Matthew Hlacar (1) - Andrew Vermeulen, Avry Anstis

Third Period

KIT 2 - SOO 1

5:56 Jordan Charron (2) - Callum Croskery, Carson Andrew

KIT 2 - SOO 2

8:13 Jordan Charron (3) - Callum Croskery

KIT 2 - SOO 3 - GWG

9:58 Travis Hayes (1) - Marco Mignosa

KIT 2 - SOO 4 - ENG

18:38 Marco Mignosa (7) - Brady Smith

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 22 - SOO 33

Power play: KIT 0/2 - SOO 0/1

FO%: KIT 51% - SOO 49%

The Starting Goalies:

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 29/32 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss

Carter George (SOO) - 20/22 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win

PLAYOFF TICKETS

Tickets for Round 2 of the OHL Playoffs are on sale now. You can purchase yours online here. Fans can also call 519-578-1570, or you can purchase tickets in person at The Aud Box Office, sponsored by White Way Plumbing, located at 400 East Avenue in Kitchener. Box Office hours may differ over the holiday weekend; find hours here.

UP NEXT:

Game 5 shift's back to Kitchener on Friday, April 17th where the Kitchener Rangers will have another chance to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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