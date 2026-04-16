Round Two Game Four: Kitchener Rangers vs. Soo Greyhounds

Published on April 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Sault Ste. Marie, ON - After earning three straight victories over the Greyhounds, Kitchener heads into Game 4 with a chance to close out the second round. Puck drop is set for 7:07 at the GFL Memorial Gardens.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream: Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Game 3:

Game 3 marked Kitchener's third straight win in the series, as they edged out Soo by a score of 4-3 at the GFL Memorial Gardens. Haeden Ellis opened the scoring in the 11th minute of the first period, but Quinn McKenzie responded just two minutes later. The second period belonged solely to Dylan Edwards, who scored the first of his three goals of the night. Brady Martin answered early in the third period, striking just two minutes in, but Edwards restored Kitchener's lead with his second tally. Chase Reid brought the Greyhounds back level with a power-play goal midway through the period, but it wasn't enough, as Edwards sealed the game by completing his hat trick.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (7-0-0-0)

Rangers to Watch:

Dylan Edwards stole the spotlight on Tuesday, recording a hat trick just one game after Sam O'Reilly notched his own. Edwards now sits at 10 points (7G, 3A) through seven games, tied with the other two Rangers. He was named the first star of the game for the second consecutive matchup, continuing to drive Kitchener's offence and stepping up in important moments.

Haeden Ellis scored his third goal of the playoffs to open the scoring for the Blueshirts. All three of his goals have come in this second round series against the Soo Greyhounds, and has opened the scoring in two of the three games. Ellis has added two assists to those three goals, giving him five points thus far, ranking seventh on the team in scoring.

Jack Pridham was a team leader throughout much of the regular season, though his role has slightly shifted in the playoffs. While he remains a key contributor to the overall effort, he now ranks fourth on the team in postseason scoring with 10 points, all coming from assists. The Chicago Blackhawks prospect picked up two helpers on Tuesday and continues to create opportunities for his teammates, though he is still searching for hist first goal of the series.

Goaltending:

Christian Kirsch earned his seventh straight win in his first OHL playoff appearance. The goaltender finished Tuesday's game with a .857 save percentage and a 3.00 goals-against average, stopping 18-of-21 shots.

SCOUTING THE GREYHOUNDS (4-4-0-0)

Greyhounds to Watch:

Brady Martin earned second star honours after recording a multi-point night with a goal and assist. That performance brings his postseason totals to three goals and seven assists. The forward has already appeared in two previous OHL Playoffs, making this his third postseason, with Game 3 being his 25th career playoff appearance. Martin has shown significant progress, already producing nearly twice as many points this postseason compared to his combined totals from the previous two.

Quinn McKenzie scored his fourth goal of the post-season, giving him goals in three straight games. The Greyhound forward has notched six points (4G, 2A) in his first ever OHL playoff run. He also leads the Greyhounds in goals this series.

Chase Reid earned third star recognition following his standout performance on Tuesday. He registered three points (1G, 2A) in Game 3, including a power play goal. Reid now has six points (3G, 3A) in eight playoff appearances, with half of that production coming last game. The defenceman continues to play at an elite level, contributing at both ends of the ice and reinforcing his role as a key piece of the team's lineup as the series evolves.

Goaltending:

Carter George stopped 20-of-24 shots faced in game three. Despite a 4-4 record, the Los Angeles Kings Prospect has a .910 save percentage to go along with a 2.32 goals against average. George has also faced the third amount of shots this playoffs with 223 as well as the third most saves with 203.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Thursday night's game against the Greyhounds will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can also be watched across the province of Ontario on the Rogers Super Sports Pak 469 for cable subscribers. All games will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

Should the Greyhounds come out on top in Game 4 to extend the series, Game 5 will shift back to Kitchener on Friday, April 17th. Puck drop would be set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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