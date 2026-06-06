Jack Pridham Announces Commitment to University of Denver Pioneers

Published on June 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - Jack Pridham announced today his commitment to the University of Denver and Denver Pioneers for the 2026-27 season. The overage forward completed his junior hockey career earning the Ed Chynoweth Trophy as the leading scorer in the Memorial Cup guiding Kitchener to their third Memorial Cup Trophy in team history.

The Stouffville, Ontario native completed his final OHL season fifth in league scoring with 90 points and second in goals with 46. Both of those tallies led the Kitchener Rangers during the regular season. Pridham added 17 points (2G, 15A) in 18 playoff games which saw the Rangers go 16-2-0-0 en route to a fifth OHL Championship.

Since coming over from the West Kelowna Warriors in the BCHL, Pridham skated in 113 regular season games for the Blueshirts scoring 73 times and adding 71 assists averaging 1.27 points-per-game.

This season, Jack was awarded the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy given to the best overage player in the Ontario Hockey League. Jack kept the streak alive making it the third consecutive season a Kitchener Ranger has won the trophy after Matthew Sop (2024) and Jackson Parsons (2025). Jack was also named to the All-Star Third team at his right wing position earning his first all-star team nomination.

Pridham, 20, had his rights traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 1st, extending his signing window by two years. Pridham was originally a third-round draft pick (92nd overall) of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2024.

The Denver Pioneers, led by Head Coach Davide Carle, are an NCAA D1 program that play out of Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado. The Pioneers have been crowned National Champions two times in the past three seasons, winning the Frozen Four Tournament in 2024 (2-0 vs. Boston College) and 2026 (2-1 vs. Wisconsin).







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2026

Jack Pridham Announces Commitment to University of Denver Pioneers - Kitchener Rangers

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