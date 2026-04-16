Five Ottawa 67's Players Ranked in the NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings

Published on April 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - Five players from the Ottawa 67's have been ranked in NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.

North American Skaters

#35 - Thomas Vandenberg

#75 - Spencer Bowes

#95 - Jasper Kuhta

#157 - Ondrej Ruml

North American Goaltenders

#11 - Ryder Fetterolf

Vandenberg, 17, was selected 93rd overall in the fifth round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. The Nepean, Ontario native recorded 25 goals and 25 assists for 50 points in 59 regular-season games. In the playoffs, he has added four goals and two assists for six points in seven games. Vandenberg joined the 67's following the 2024-25 season with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL), where he posted nine goals and nine assists for 18 points in 55 games. He was also selected to participate in the Connor McDavid Top Prospects Game on January 14, 2026, and has committed to Providence College (NCAA).

Bowes, 18, was selected 293rd overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. The Carleton Place native appeared in 67 regular-season games, registering 23 goals and 19 assists for 42 points. In the playoffs, he has recorded four goals and three assists for seven points in seven games. Prior to joining the 67's, Bowes played with the Pembroke Lumber Kings, tallying 12 goals and 21 assists for 33 points in 27 games. He also won a CCHL Championship with the Rockland Nationals during the Centennial Cup run, contributing four goals and seven assists for 11 points in 15 games.

Kuhta, 19, was selected 72nd overall by Ottawa in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. In 62 regular-season games, the Helsinki, Finland native recorded 32 goals and 31 assists for 63 points. During the 2026 OHL Playoffs, he has added two goals and five assists for seven points in seven games. Kuhta spent the 2024-25 season with HIFK Helsinki's U20 team, where he posted 18 goals and 25 assists for 43 points in 38 games. He also represented Finland at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording two goals and six assists in seven games.

Ruml, 18, joined the Ottawa 67's this season following a strong campaign with HC Dynamo Pardubice U17, where he recorded nine goals and 31 assists for 40 points in 41 games. Selected eighth overall by Ottawa in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, the Valtice, Czechia native has tallied 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points in 68 regular-season games. He was also selected to participate in the Connor McDavid Top Prospects Game on January 14, 2026. During the 2026 OHL Playoffs, he has recorded one assist in seven games.

Fetterolf, 18, signed with the 67's as a free agent ahead of the 2025-26 season. In 41 games, the Sewickley, Pennsylvania native posted a 2.07 goals-against average, a .923 save percentage, and a 29-9-2-1 record. On March 15, he recorded his sixth shutout of the season, setting a new OHL record for most shutouts by a rookie goaltender in a single season. He also established a new franchise record for shutouts (6) in a season. He shares the 2025-26 Dave Pinkney Trophy with Jaeden Nelson, awarded to the goaltending tandem with the lowest goals-against total in the regular season. He was also named the recipient of the F.W. "Dinty" Moore Trophy as the rookie goaltender with the lowest goals-against average. On April 13, 2026, he was announced as a finalist for the Jim Rutherford Trophy, awarded to the OHL Goaltender of the Year. In the postseason, Fetterolf has appeared in seven games, posting a 3.04 goals-against average, a .897 save percentage, and a 5-2 record.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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