Round Three Game Three: Kitchener Rangers vs. Windsor Spitfires

Published on April 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Windsor, ON - The Blueshirts shift their focus to the road as the Western Conference Finals move to Windsor for Games 3 and 4, beginning Monday, April 27th. Puck drop is set for 7:05 at the WFCU Centre.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak 467 (Ontario)

Video Stream: Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

WATCH PARTY LOCATION: Four Fathers Brewing - 125 Guelph Ave, Cambridge, ON

RTown, we want to hear you all the way in Windsor! Come together and support the team at Four Fathers Brewing for full game audio, clappers, and a ton of prizes!

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Game 2:

The Kitchener Rangers special teams were the difference in Sunday nights game, going a perfect four-for-four on the penalty kill and scoring once on the power play and once short-handed. Despite surrendering the opening goal for the second-straight game this series, Sam O'Reilly extended his goal scoring lead evening up the score tapping home a Jack Pridham pass on the power play.

Two minutes after that, while short-handed, the duo of Pridham and O'Reilly struck again, with O'Reilly now setting up Pridham to give the Rangers the lead. The Rangers held firm for the remainder of the game, keeping Windsor off the scoreboard and doubling their lead in the series.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (10-1-0-0)

Rangers to Watch:

Jack Pridham sparked a momentum shift for Kitchener, striking shorthanded to give the Rangers the lead over Windsor. The goal not only flipped the game but highlighted his ability to capitalize in high-pressure situations. The Chicago Blackhawks prospect has three points (2G, 1A) in two games to open the Western Conference Final, with the chances starting to fall for the 46-goal scorer, scoring in consecutive games for the Blueshirts.

Sam O'Reilly stepped into the spotlight as Kitchener's opening goal scorer, extending his goal scoring lead to 12. He wasn't done there, adding an assist on Jack Pridham's tally to round out a multi-point performance. The forward continues to lead Kitchener with 18 points (12G, 6A), driving the team's offence with consistency. His efforts earned him second-star honours in the game.

Goaltending:

Christian Kirsch

Christian Kirsch came up big in Game 2, stopping 27-of 28-shots to backstop the Rangers to another victory. The netminder posted a .964 save percentage along with a 1.00 goals-against average. He now ranks among the top five goaltenders in the OHL with a .901 save percentage and a 2.20 goals-against average. The San Jose Sharks prospect leads the lead in wins so far this post-season with ten.

SCOUTING THE SPITFIRES (8-2-0-0)

Spitfires to Watch:

Liam Greentree wasted no time getting Windsor on the board, opening the scoring seven minutes into the game. The New York Rangers prospect leads the team with 11 points (6G, 5A) and has recorded at least a point in seven of ten games this postseason. As his third OHL playoff run continues, Greentree remains a driving force in Windsor's offence.

Cole Davis has put together a strong postseason so far, collecting eight points (4G, 4A) through 10 games. While he was limited to a single assist in Game 1 against Kitchener, his overall production continues to reflect his steady offensive presence. Given the form he's shown these playoffs, Davis remains a player capable of making a bigger impact as the Western Conference Finals progress.

Goaltending:

Joey Costanzo

Costanzo delivered another steady performance for Windsor in Game 2, continuing to anchor the team in net. The goaltender held firm under pressure, turning aside 20-of-22 shots. He still holds the second best goal against average (2.14) through these 2026 OHL Playoffs.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Monday night's game against the Spitfires will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can also be watched across the province of Ontario on the Rogers Super Sports Pak 467 for cable subscribers. All games will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

Following Game 3 on Monday night in Windsor, the Kitchener Rangers will remain on the road for Game 4 at the WFCU Centre on Wednesday, April 29th. Puck drop on Wednesday is set for 7:05 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

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