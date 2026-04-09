Sting Sign Forward Carter Chadwick to Standard Player Agreement

Published on April 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







The Sarnia Sting Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed left-winger Carter Chadwick to a Standard Player Agreement.

Chadwick, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward from Cobourg, ON, is a free agent currently playing with the Chatham Maroons and has been on the Sting's radar throughout the season. He is coming off a strong campaign, recording 32 goals and 19 assists for 51 points in 47 games.

"We've been tracking Carter closely all year," said Sting General Manager Dylan Seca. "He brings a lot of the intangibles we value, especially as we look to replace players like Ben Pickell and Jordan Bax. He's competitive, reliable, and has the ability to impact the game in a number of different ways."

With recent graduations creating openings in the lineup, the Sting emphasized the importance of identifying "glue guys," players who contribute across all areas of the ice, and believe Chadwick fits that mold.

"Those types of players are critical to team success," Seca added. "Carter has shown he can be one of those guys. He's a bit of a late bloomer, but he's put together two really strong seasons in Chatham and continues to trend in the right direction."

The Sting would like to welcome Carter and his family to the organization and look forward to working with him in the future.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

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