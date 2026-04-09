Frontenacs' Future Shines Through the Ups and Downs of 2025-26 Season

Published on April 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The 2025-26 season came to a close sooner than the Kingston Frontenacs would have liked, but not without promise. A first round sweep at the hands of the Ottawa 67's tells only part of the story. Beneath the surface, this was a series defined by tight margins, hard lessons, and a young group beginning to understand what it takes to compete when the stakes are at their highest.

When the dust settled on the trade deadline and the team had moved on from Jacob Battaglia, Tyler Hopkins and Andrew Kuzma; the general consensus around the league was that Kingston had thrown in the towel and committed to getting a high draft pick this season. The moves saw younger players get elevated into bigger roles and the team consistently got better as the season went on, finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference.

The Frontenacs earned their place in the postseason through consistency, good habits and a strong work ethic; finishing much higher than most anticipated. When the playoffs arrived, they were met with a structured and experienced Ottawa squad that executed in key moments.

Despite being swept, Kingston was far from overmatched. Each contest was competitive, with the Frontenacs showing resilience, pushing pace, and refusing to back down; fighting back in multiple games to tie the game up and push back against the 67's. It was a series that demanded near perfect hockey, and that's something the Frontenacs just were not ready for. Junior hockey is a cyclical sport and this wasn't Kingston's time, not yet.

For Kingston, the value of this experience cannot be overstated. Playoff hockey introduces a different standard; one where details are magnified, time and space disappear, and every mistake carries weight. That lesson was felt in real time by a core of young players who were thrust into meaningful roles over the course of the season.

Alex McLean was acquired in a trade with the Guelph Storm around the trade deadline and ended up leading the team in points. Rookies Aleks Kulemin, Nolan Snyder and Robin Kuzma formed 'The Kid Line' and were relied upon heavily down the stretch and rose to the occasion many times. Matthew Henderson showed maturity beyond his years as a first-year defenseman and played big minutes in the playoffs. Gavin Betts won multiple OHL Goaltender of the week honours this season and looks poised to have a breakout season next year, taking that next step. Many players took important steps forward, gaining first hand exposure to the intensity and discipline required to win in the postseason.

There were flashes throughout the series that offered a glimpse of what this group can become. Offensive pressure came in waves at times, defensive structure tightened as games wore on, and the belief within the lineup never wavered. Even when trailing, the Frontenacs pushed back and clawed their way back into games, a sign of a team that is building not just skill, but identity.

That identity will be the foundation moving forward. With a young core returning and a season's worth of growth behind them, Kingston now has something more tangible than potential, they have experience. The kind that can't be taught in practice or replicated in the regular season. The kind that comes from battling through a playoff series and understanding exactly how thin the line is between extending a season and watching it end.

As the page turns to the 2026-27 season, the Frontenacs will carry both the disappointment of an early exit and the motivation that comes with it. The standard has been set. The path is clearer. For a group that has already shown its willingness to compete, the next step is turning those lessons into results.

The season may be over, but the pursuit is just beginning for this young, talented Frontenacs core.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026

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