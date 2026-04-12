Colts Surge Past 67's in Game Two, Take 2-0 Series Lead

Published on April 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts delivered a composed and resilient effort on home ice Saturday night, defeating the Ottawa 67's 5-3 in Game Two to take a commanding 2-0 lead in their Round Two series.

Barrie weathered early pressure from Ottawa before settling into a structured opening period. After a steady start from both sides, it was the Colts who struck first midway through the frame. Following a strong defensive play from Keyshawn Aitcheson to force a turnover, Cole Beaudoin capitalized on a breakaway opportunity, slipping a backhand shot through the five-hole to give Barrie a 1-0 lead.

Ottawa responded with a fortunate bounce on a two-on-one rush to even the score at 1-1, but the story of the opening period quickly became Colts goaltender Ben Hrebik. The netminder delivered multiple highlight-reel saves, including back-to-back stops in tight and a sprawling effort to deny a rebound chance in the crease, keeping the game level through 20 minutes.

The second period saw the pace intensify, with Ottawa briefly taking their first lead of the series early in the frame. Barrie answered quickly. After a strong individual effort from Dalyn Zebeski to drive the net, Calvin Crombie buried the rebound to tie the game 2-2.

Special teams proved pivotal as the period progressed. On the power play, the Colts regained the lead with a well-executed passing sequence, as Carter Lowe redirected a shot-pass into the net to make it 3-2. Barrie's penalty kill also stood tall, turning aside multiple Ottawa opportunities while Hrebik continued to anchor the defensive effort.

Carrying a one-goal lead into the third, the Colts took control of the game. Emil Hemming extended the advantage early in the period with a quick release from a sharp angle that caught Ottawa's goaltender off guard. Moments later, Barrie capitalized again on the power play, with a point shot finding its way through traffic and being redirected home to give the Colts a 5-2 cushion.

From there, Barrie locked the game down with a disciplined, physical approach. Aitcheson continued to set the tone with his presence along the boards, while the Colts limited Ottawa's ability to generate sustained offensive pressure.

Ottawa would add a late goal and push with the net empty, but Barrie remained composed in the closing minutes. Hrebik made several key stops down the stretch, and the Colts held on to secure the 5-3 victory.

With contributions throughout the lineup and another strong performance in goal, Barrie now heads on the road with full momentum and a 2-0 series lead.

The Colts will look to carry that consistency into Game Three as they aim to tighten their grip on the series.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.