Spitfires Take Game One over Flint

Published on April 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires protected home ice in convincing fashion for Game 1 of the second round of the OHL Playoffs on Friday night, skating to a 4-2 victory over the Flint Firebirds at the WFCU Centre.

Windsor came out flying and capitalized early on the power play. Just 2:59 into the opening frame, Ethan Garden opened the scoring with a man-advantage marker, setting the tone for a strong first period. The Spitfires doubled their lead midway through the period when Max Brocklehurst buried one at even strength, finishing off a solid passing play with Andrew Robinson and Nathan Gaymes picking up the assists.

Flint answered late in the first, cutting the deficit to 2-1 on a power play goal from Darian Anderson at 16:52, but Windsor maintained control through a tight-checking second period that saw both teams held off the scoresheet.

The game opened up again in the third period, with tensions rising and penalties stacking up on both sides. Flint managed to tie things briefly with a goal from Brady Smith at 12:39, but the Spitfires quickly responded.

Jack Nesbitt delivered the game-winner on the power play at 15:03, hammering home a feed from Anthony Cristoforo and Jakub Fibigr. Nesbitt wasn't done there-he sealed the victory with an empty-net goal at 19:13, assisted by Liam Greentree and Cristoforo, finishing the night with a two-goal performance.

Between the pipes, Joey Costanzo was rock solid, turning aside 22 shots to earn the win and second star honors. At the other end, Mason Vaccari made 18 saves in a strong effort for Flint.

Special teams proved to be a difference-maker, with Windsor going 2-for-6 on the power play while limiting Flint to just one goal on four opportunities.

In front of 5,051 fans, the Spitfires showcased discipline when it mattered most and timely scoring to secure the win and take an early edge in the series.

Game 2 shifts back to the WFCU Centre on Sunday at 4:05 PM, where fans are encouraged to wear white for a full building WHITEOUT as Windsor looks to keep the momentum rolling.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026

Spitfires Take Game One over Flint - Windsor Spitfires

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