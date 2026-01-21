Guelph Storm to Host Mental Health Awareness Game in Partnership with CMHA Waterloo Wellington

Published on January 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm have partnered with the Canadian Mental Health Association, Waterloo Wellington branch, for a mental health awareness game on January 23rd at 7:07pm when the Guelph Storm take on the Erie Otters at the Sleeman Centre.

The game day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health, including:

A CMHA Waterloo Wellington-run kiosk on the concourse, where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization's community-based services

A ceremonial puck drop

Public service announcements about mental health and CMHA Waterloo Wellington

A CMHA Waterloo Wellington component

This mental health awareness game is part of the Guelph Storm's ongoing partnership with CMHA WW and its Talk Today program. Originally launched by CMHA Ontario in partnership with the Ontario Hockey League in 2014, Talk Today provides an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of athletes across Canada. Through this program, over 2,500 OHL players and over 550 coaches, billets and staff have received mental health and suicide prevention training across the league.

The key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Each team is also linked to a CMHA mental health coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

"For more than a decade, CMHA Waterloo Wellington has been proud to partner with the Guelph Storm to support and educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. These young athletes are often living away from home for the first time. They're balancing intense performance expectations, school commitments, travel, and the pressure to succeed, and that can take a real toll," said Helen Fishburn, Chief Executive Officer at Canadian Mental Health Association, Waterloo Wellington."Our goal is to make sure every player knows they are never alone. Reaching out for help is a sign of strength, and support is always available. That's why each team is connected with a CMHA mental health coach who provides ongoing guidance, resources, and one-on-one support whenever it's needed. Together, we're building a culture where mental well-being is prioritized just as much as physical performance."

For more information on the Talk Today program, visit www.talktoday.ca

To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2026

Guelph Storm to Host Mental Health Awareness Game in Partnership with CMHA Waterloo Wellington - Guelph Storm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.