Pridham OT Winner Sends Kitchener Home with Maximum Points in Windsor

Published on January 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor, Ont. - The Rangers battled from a one-goal deficit twice in the game to force overtime and allow Chicago Blackhawks prospect, Jack Pridham to score his 29th goal of the season to give Kitchener a 3-2 victory in Windsor.

Dylan Edwards scored both goals in regulation for the Rangers and is now up to 24 goals and 53 points in 43 games. With the game winner, Pridham jumped in to the second spot in league scoring with 29 goals.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 0 - WSR 1

0:52 Liam Greentree (19) - Alex Pharand, Nathan Villeneuve

KIT 1 - WSR 1

6:50 Dylan Edwards (23) - Alexander Bilecki, Christian Humphreys

Second Period

KIT 1 - WSR 2 - PPG

6:37 Ethan Belchetz (28) - Carson Woodall, Nathan Villeneuve

Third Period

KIT 2 - WSR 2

6:13 Dylan Edwards (24) - Unassisted

Overtime

KIT 3 - WSR 2 - GWG

3:13 Jack Pridham (29) - Matthew Andonovski, Luca Romano

The Numbers Game

Shots: KIT 20 - WSR 18

Power play: KIT 0/3 - WSR 1/1

FO%: KIT 43% - WSR 57%

The Starting Goalies:

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 16/18 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win

Joey Costanzo (WSR) - 17/20 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss

UP NEXT:

After wrapping up their midweek road test in Windsor on Wednesday, the Kitchener Rangers return home to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday, January 23rd to host the Owen Sound Attack. The Rangers will then head back on the road for a Saturday night showdown against the Erie Otters, closing out a busy three-games-in-four-nights stretch.

