Pridham OT Winner Sends Kitchener Home with Maximum Points in Windsor
Published on January 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Windsor, Ont. - The Rangers battled from a one-goal deficit twice in the game to force overtime and allow Chicago Blackhawks prospect, Jack Pridham to score his 29th goal of the season to give Kitchener a 3-2 victory in Windsor.
Dylan Edwards scored both goals in regulation for the Rangers and is now up to 24 goals and 53 points in 43 games. With the game winner, Pridham jumped in to the second spot in league scoring with 29 goals.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
KIT 0 - WSR 1
0:52 Liam Greentree (19) - Alex Pharand, Nathan Villeneuve
KIT 1 - WSR 1
6:50 Dylan Edwards (23) - Alexander Bilecki, Christian Humphreys
Second Period
KIT 1 - WSR 2 - PPG
6:37 Ethan Belchetz (28) - Carson Woodall, Nathan Villeneuve
Third Period
KIT 2 - WSR 2
6:13 Dylan Edwards (24) - Unassisted
Overtime
KIT 3 - WSR 2 - GWG
3:13 Jack Pridham (29) - Matthew Andonovski, Luca Romano
The Numbers Game
Shots: KIT 20 - WSR 18
Power play: KIT 0/3 - WSR 1/1
FO%: KIT 43% - WSR 57%
The Starting Goalies:
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 16/18 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win
Joey Costanzo (WSR) - 17/20 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss
UP NEXT:
After wrapping up their midweek road test in Windsor on Wednesday, the Kitchener Rangers return home to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday, January 23rd to host the Owen Sound Attack. The Rangers will then head back on the road for a Saturday night showdown against the Erie Otters, closing out a busy three-games-in-four-nights stretch.
