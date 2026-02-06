Kitchener Rangers to Host Mental Health Awareness Game in Partnership with CMHA Waterloo-Wellington Region

Kitchener - The Kitchener Rangers have partnered with Canadian Mental Health Association, Waterloo-Wellington for a mental health awareness game on Friday, February 6th at 7:00p.m., when the Kitchener Rangers take on the Guelph Storm at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

The game day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health, including:

A CMHA-run kiosk on the concourse where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization's community-based services

A ceremonial puck drop and photo opportunity with CMHA Waterloo Wellington.

Videos featuring Kitchener Rangers players talking about the importance of mental health

Public service announcements about mental health and CMHA Waterloo-Wellington

A CMHA fundraising component

This mental health awareness game is part of the Kitchener Ranger's ongoing partnership with CMHA Waterloo Region and its Talk Today program. Originally launched by CMHA Ontario in partnership with the Ontario Hockey League in 2014, Talk Today provides an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of athletes across Canada. Through this program, over 2,500 OHL players and over 550 coaches, billets and staff have received mental health and suicide prevention training across the league.

The key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Each team is also linked to a CMHA mental health coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

"For more than a decade, CMHA Waterloo Wellington has been proud to partner with the Kitchener Rangers & Guelph Storm to support and educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. These young athletes are balancing intense performance expectations, school commitments, and travel, along with the pressure to succeed. Our goal is to make sure every player knows they are never alone." said Helen Fishburn, executive director/CEO/mental health coach of CMHA Waterloo Wellington.

Tickets for the game are still available, starting from $27.00. For ticket information, contact Zach Foss at zfoss@kitchenerrangers.com.







