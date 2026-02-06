Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Erie Otters

Published on February 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (17-25-3-4) host the Erie Otters (15-29-2-2) on Friday, February 6th, 2026, at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Spirit fell to the Soo Greyhounds on Wednesday night, 6-0 at the Dow Event Center. Despite a 17-8 shot advantage in the first period, the Spirit could not solve Soo goaltender Carter George. Stepan Shurygin was in net for Saginaw, making 31 saves as the Spirit lost their fifth straight.

Erie met Guelph on Thursday morning at Erie Insurance Arena, with a late comeback effort falling short at 3-2. Michael Dec had a goal and an assist and was named the game's second star. Lucas Ambrosio added two assists while goaltender Noah Erliden stopped 24 of 26 Guelph shots as the Otters lost their second consecutive game.

This Season:

The Spirit and Otters last met on January 17th, a 6-1 Spirit win backstopped by 41 saves from Stepan Shurygin. Another win over the Otters on October 24th has Saginaw out to a 2-0-0-0 advantage in the four-game season series. Saginaw's Nikita Klepov leads the series with six points (2G-4A) in just two games.

Players to Watch:

The 2026 NHL Draft-Eligible Klepov continues to be the offensive standout for Saginaw this season. He leads the team with 62 points on the season (28G-34A) despite being held off the scoresheet on Wednesday night against the Soo. Klepov is tied for the OHL's rookie points lead and has a firm hold on the rookie goal scoring race - he can be the first rookie to hit 30 goals in 2025-2026.

Forward Carson Harmer is tied with Klepov for the team lead with three game-winning goals this season. The 19-year-old had two assists against Erie on January 17th and went a commanding 14/20 from the faceoff dot. Harmer has been Saginaw's most consistent center since the trade deadline, winning 51.8% of draws this season.

Saginaw's NHL-Drafted Players: Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Michael Dec was acquired from the Owen Sound Attack in the fall to bring a scoring touch to the Otter's roster. He's done just that, with 18G-17A--35P in 32 games with Erie, for a total of 50 points in 48 games this season. Dec had three assists in two games against Saginaw as a member of the Attack this season, and scored Erie's lone goal against the Spirit on January 17th. Dec enters Friday's contest with goals in each of his last four contests (4G).

Forward Robin Kuzma enters Friday's game in the midst of a five-game point streak. After an assist Thursday against the Storm, Kuzma has two goals and four assists in his last five games. The Otters acquired Kuzma via wavers from the Kingston Frontenacs prior to this season's trade deadline.

Erie's NHL-Drafted Players: Ty Henry (CHI)







