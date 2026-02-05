Spirit Fall to Greyhounds at Home on Wednesday Night

Published on February 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit goaltender Stepan Shurygin vs. the Soo Greyhounds

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit hosted the Soo Greyhounds for their sixth meeting of the season at the Dow Event Center on Wednesday night. Despite putting 37 shots on net, the Spirit would fall 6-0. Marco Mignosa and Justin Cloutier would each pick up two goals for the Greyhounds in the win, while Carter George picked up his fourth shutout of the season.

Colin Fitzgerald struck first on the power play, after firing in a point shot for his 14th of the season. Marco Mignosa picked up the assist as the Greyhounds led 1-0 at 8:43.

After 1: SAG 0 - 1 SOO (Total Shots: 17 - 8)

At 4:24 of the second, the Greyhounds would extend the lead after Travis Hayes found Justin Cloutier alone in the slot for his third of the season. Christopher Brown picked up the secondary assist as the Spirit trailed by two early in the second.

Jeremy Martin picked up his 19th of the season on the breakaway, backhanding the puck high glove side for the Greyhounds third goal. Jordan Charron set up the break for the primary assist, and Marco Mignosa picked up his second point of the game with the secondary assist at 8:57.

After 2: SAG 0 - 3 SOO (2nd period shots: 7 - 12 Total shots: 24 - 20)

The Greyhounds made it four nothing on the powerplay after Marco Mignosa sent in a rebound from the top shelf for his third point of the game. Justin Cloutier and Lukas Fischer picked up the assists as the Greyhounds led 4-0 at 4:09

Marco Mignosa scored his second goal of the game on the breakaway, beating Stepan Shurygin through the five-hole for the Greyhounds 5th straight goal. Brodie McConnell-Barker picked up the assist at 16:13 for the Greyhounds.

Justin Cloutier picked up his second of the game after driving the net and firing a wrist shot in on net for the Soo.

Final: SAG 0 - 6 SOO (3rd period shots 17 - 13, Total shots 37 - 37)

Powerplays: SAG 0/3, SOO 2/3

Goaltenders: SAG: Stepan Shurygin (31 saves, 37 shots) SOO: (37 saves, 37 shots)

The Spirit play next Friday, February 6th, against the Erie Otters at the Dow Event Center. Puck drop on Covenant Cancer Care night is at 7:05pm.

