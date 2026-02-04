Game Day, Game 50, Firebirds at Sting - 7:05 p.m.

Progressive Auto Sales Arena

Sarnia, Ontario

7:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds exploded for four goals in the third period and cruised past the Sarnia Sting, 6-3, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Kevin He had five points and both Jimmy Lombardi and Nathan Aspinall had three points in the Flint win.

BIRDS AND THE BEES: Wednesday's game is the second of back-to-back games for the Firebirds against the Sting and the seventh of eight meetings in the season series. Sarnia won the first four games of the season series before Flint took each of the last two, 7-4 on January 7 and 6-3 on Saturday. The Firebirds are 2-2-1-1 against the Sting this season and 0-1-0-1 at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

CREAM OF THE WEEKLY CROP: Kevin He was named the OHL's Player of the Week for January 25 - February 1 on Monday. He had three goals and three assists in two games played, highlighted by two goals and three assists in Saturday's win over Sarnia. The Winnipeg Jets prospect now has eight goals and 12 assists in 13 games since being acquired by the Firebirds from the Niagara IceDogs, including two games of four or more points.

DOWN THE STRETCH THEY COME: The Firebirds have 19 games remaining in their regular season, having played 49 of their 68 scheduled games. Flint has two games remaining against the Windsor Spitfires, the team they trail by one point for the Western Conference lead, and one against the Kitchener Rangers, the team with whom they are tied for second in the conference. Flint's magic number to clinch a playoff spot is eight points.

THE LEAGUE LEADERBOARD: Nathan Aspinall enters Wednesday's action leading the OHL with 67 points and third with 43 assists. He is three points ahead of Peterborough's Kieron Walton. Mason Vaccari is tied for the league lead with 26 wins.

ODDS AND ENDS: Kevin He's shorthanded goal in the third period on Saturday was his third of the season, tied for the third most in the OHL...Sarnia's Brenner Lammens has three of his seven goals and five of his 13 points against the Firebirds...Flint is 15-6-1-2 on the road this season...Sarnia is 9-12-1-1 at home...the Sting played in Windsor on Sunday night and lost, 4-1...the Firebirds went 7-4-1-0 during the month of January...

UP NEXT: The Firebirds head north to take on the Soo Greyhounds on Friday night. Puck drop at the GFL Memorial Gardens is scheduled for 7:07 p.m.







