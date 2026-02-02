Kevin He Named OHL Player of the Week

Flint Firebirds forward Kevin He

FLINT - The Ontario Hockey League announced on Monday that Firebirds forward Kevin He has been named the league's Player of the Week for January 25 - February 1.

He erupted for six points in the Flint's two games over the past week, tallying three goals and three assists as the Firebirds recorded three of a possible four points. He had two goals and three assists in Flint's 6-3 win over the Sarnia Sting on Saturday, the most points he has put up in a single game since joining the Firebirds. Over 13 games played since being acquired by the Firebirds from the Niagara IceDogs, the Winnipeg Jets prospect has eight goals and 12 assists. He has combined for 22 goals and 29 assists over 41 games between Flint and Niagara.

The Firebirds are tied for second place in the Western Conference with 69 points, one point back of the Windsor Spitfires for the conference lead. Flint takes the ice for three games this week, beginning on Wednesday night in Sarnia against the Sting. Puck drop at Progressive Auto Sales Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

