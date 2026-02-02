OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for January 26-February 1, 2026

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Week for regular season games ending Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Firebirds' Kevin He Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Winnipeg Jets prospect Kevin He is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, recording three goals, three assists and six points over a pair of contests.

He scored in Friday's game against visiting Barrie, one the Firebirds let get away late in a 6-5 overtime loss. Saturday brought a season-high five-point showing including his third shorthanded goal of the season as part of a two goal, three assist effort in a 6-3 Firebirds win over visiting Sarnia. The five-point effort gave He 20 points (8-12--20) over 13 games since being acquired by Flint on Dec. 28th.

A 19-year-old from Nobleton, ON, He has produced 51 points (22-29--51) over 41 games in this, his fourth OHL season. The 6-foot, 182Ib. left-wing owns career totals that include 110 goals, 103 assists and 213 points over 233 career regular season games since being Niagara's second round (25th overall) pick in 2022. He joins Windsor's Liam Greentree as the only active OHL player with more than 100 career goals and 100 career assists. He, who was born in Beijing, China, was chosen by the Winnipeg Jets in the fourth round (109th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, becoming the first Chinese-born player ever selected in the NHL Draft. The Jets inked him to a three-year entry-level NHL contract on Dec. 17, 2024.

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 20-26: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 3-9: Alex Kostov (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 10-16: Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 1-7: Alex McLean (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 8-14: Christopher Brown (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 19-25: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Kevin He (Flint Firebirds)

Steelheads' Zach Bowen Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Zach Bowen of the Brampton Steelheads is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week for the second time this season, helping the Steelheads secure five of a possible six points with a 1.99 goals-against average and .934 save percentage while turning aside 85 shots.

Bowen made 21 saves on Friday night in Guelph, backstopping the Steelheads to a 4-1 win over the Storm. He continued to help Brampton's pursuit of a playoff spot on Saturday at home to Oshawa, stopping 31-of-32 in a 2-1 win over the Generals. Bowen wrapped-up the weekend with a 33-save performance in Sunday's 4-3 overtime road loss to the Generals, helping the Trout earn a point despite their being outshot 37-24.

A 20-year-old from Kanata, ON, Bowen is 14-19-2-1 with a 3.35 goals-against average and .891 save percentage over 36 games in his fourth OHL season. Formerly London's fourth round (77th overall) pick in 2022, he's played to a career mark of 47-57-7-4 with a 3.59 goals-against average and .894 save percentage with two shutouts in 124 career regular season games between London, Peterborough and Brampton. Bowen was voted to the OHL's first all-rookie team with London in 2022-23, the same season he claimed the F.W. Dinty Moore Trophy for the league's lowest rookie goals-against average.

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 6-12: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 13-19: Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 20-26: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 3-9: Matthew Minchak (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 10-16: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 17-23: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 24-30: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Dec. 1-7: Vladislav Yermolenko (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 8-14: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 15-21: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Jan. 5-11: Zachary Jovanovski (Guelph Storm)

Jan. 12-18: Matthew Humphries (Oshawa Generals)

Jan. 19-25: Carter George (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Steelheads' Keaton Ardagh Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Brampton Steelheads forward Keaton Ardagh is the OHL Rookie of the Week, scoring three times while adding an assist as the Steelheads collected five of a possible six points.

Ardagh started the weekend with his third multi-goal performance of the season, scoring twice as Brampton defeated the Guelph Storm 4-1 on the road. He picked up a primary assist on a Nathan Amidovski goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over visiting Oshawa, and scored his 11th goal of the season on Sunday as the Trout fell 4-3 on the road in Oshawa.

A 16-year-old from Clarington, ON, Ardagh has posted 15 points (11-4--15) and has yet to take a penalty through 45 games in his first OHL season after being chosen by the Steelheads in the first round (15th overall) from the OHL Cup champion Toronto Jr. Canadiens AAA program. The 6-foot, 163Ib. right-wing recorded 45 points (24-21--45) over 28 games in his U16 AAA campaign, adding six points (3-3--6) over seven outings at the OHL Cup.

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 6-12: Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

Oct. 13-19: Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

Oct. 20-26: Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 3-9: Easton Walos (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 10-16: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 17-23: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 1-7: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 8-14: Robin Kuzma (Kingston Frontenacs

Dec. 15-21: Caleb Mitchell (London Knights)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Charlie Murata (Flint Firebirds)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 19-25: Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Keaton Ardagh (Brampton Steelheads)

Spirit Prospect Sammy DiBlasi Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

Saginaw Spirit prospect Sammy DiBlasi of the Chatham Maroons is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .959 save percentage.

DiBlasi turned away 13 shots on Friday in Sarnia as the Maroons skated to a lopsided win over the Legionnaires. He came out with a strong performance back at home on Saturday, turning aside 34-of-35 shots in a 6-1 win over the Strathroy Rockets.

A freshly-turned 19-year-old from Saginaw, DiBlasi is 14-4-1-2 with a 2.98 goals-against average and .912 save percentage over 25 games in his second season with Chatham. Saginaw's ninth round (176th overall) pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, DiBlasi appeared in two games with the Spirit in 2024-25. He owns a career mark of 26-6-4-2 with a 2.87 goals-against average and .916 save percentage over 42 career GOHL contests with Chatham.

2025-26 GOHL Prospect of the Week

Sept. 10-21: Brendan Gerber (Elmira Sugar Kings/London Knights)

Sept. 22-28: Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Liam Edgcumbe (Pelham Panthers/Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 6-12: Caden Bell (St. Catharines Falcons/Niagara IceDogs)

Oct. 13-19: Reed Straus (Elmira Sugar Kings/Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 20-26: Gensen Geldart (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Lyndon Cabral (Listowel Cyclones/Erie Otters)

Nov. 2-9: Jake Ritson (Strathroy Rockets/London Knights)

Nov. 10-16: Ulysses Lombardi (Waterloo Siskins/Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Alex Campeau (London Nationals/London Knights)

Nov. 24-30: William Camputaro (St. Thomas Stars/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 1-7: Ian Robinson (Port Colborne Sailors/Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 8-14: Kalyn McQueen (Cambridge RedHawks/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alexander Lisi (Chatham Maroons/Owen Sound Attack)

Dec. 29- Jan. 4: James Elliott (St. Catharines Falcons/Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 5-11: Vaughn Barr (St. Marys Lincolns/Erie Otters)

Jan. 12-18: David Buchman (Brantford Titans/Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 19-25: Myles Dunn (St. Thomas Stars/Sarnia Sting)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Sammy DiBlasi (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)







