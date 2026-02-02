Colts Sweep American Road Trip in Flint and Saginaw

The Barrie Colts wrapped up a perfect American road trip with back-to-back wins over the Flint Firebirds and Saginaw Spirit, showcasing a lethal power play and clutch performances at both ends of the ice.

Barrie opened the trip with a thrilling 6-5 overtime victory in Flint. After falling behind late, the Colts responded shorthanded as Ben Wilmot tied the game with under five minutes remaining. Barrie successfully killed off the remainder of Flint's power play through regulation and overtime before Emil Hemming buried the game-winner, his 16th goal of the season, to cap off the comeback. Mason Zebeski, Calvin Crombie, and Brad Gardner also scored in the win, with the power play converting multiple times. Goaltender Arvin Jaswal started in goal for this game versus Flint, showcasing his ability to play in tight games.

The Colts followed it up with a strong 4-2 win in Saginaw, outshooting the Spirit 43-23. Cole Beaudoin and Brad Gardner both scored on the power play, with Gardner's 23rd of the season standing as the game-winner. In goal, Ben Hrebik delivered an outstanding performance, making several highlight-reel saves and continuing his run as one of the OHL's top goaltenders.

Barrie now turns its focus to a busy 3-in-3 weekend, beginning Friday against the Brampton Steelheads, followed by a home-and-home series with the North Bay Battalion.

