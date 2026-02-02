Colts Sweep American Road Trip in Flint and Saginaw
Published on February 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Barrie Colts wrapped up a perfect American road trip with back-to-back wins over the Flint Firebirds and Saginaw Spirit, showcasing a lethal power play and clutch performances at both ends of the ice.
Barrie opened the trip with a thrilling 6-5 overtime victory in Flint. After falling behind late, the Colts responded shorthanded as Ben Wilmot tied the game with under five minutes remaining. Barrie successfully killed off the remainder of Flint's power play through regulation and overtime before Emil Hemming buried the game-winner, his 16th goal of the season, to cap off the comeback. Mason Zebeski, Calvin Crombie, and Brad Gardner also scored in the win, with the power play converting multiple times. Goaltender Arvin Jaswal started in goal for this game versus Flint, showcasing his ability to play in tight games.
The Colts followed it up with a strong 4-2 win in Saginaw, outshooting the Spirit 43-23. Cole Beaudoin and Brad Gardner both scored on the power play, with Gardner's 23rd of the season standing as the game-winner. In goal, Ben Hrebik delivered an outstanding performance, making several highlight-reel saves and continuing his run as one of the OHL's top goaltenders.
Barrie now turns its focus to a busy 3-in-3 weekend, beginning Friday against the Brampton Steelheads, followed by a home-and-home series with the North Bay Battalion.
Don't miss it - get your tickets for Saturday's game.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2026
- Kevin He Named OHL Player of the Week - Flint Firebirds
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for January 26-February 1, 2026 - OHL
- Spirit Prospect Sammy DiBlasi Named GOHL Prospect of the Week - Saginaw Spirit
- Everything You Need to Know About Pink in the Rink Presented by Paris Marine - Peterborough Petes
- Braedyn Rogers Announces his Commitment to the NCAA RIT Tigers - Owen Sound Attack
- Colts Sweep American Road Trip in Flint and Saginaw - Barrie Colts
- IceDogs Win on Roobroeck's Electric Buzzer-Beater - Niagara IceDogs
- Firebirds to Host Annual Healthcare Heroes Night on Saturday - Flint Firebirds
- Kitchener Rangers Host 29th Annual Don Cameron Potato Night in Support of House of Friendship - Kitchener Rangers
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, January 26 - February 1 - Flint Firebirds
- Jack Pridham Named OHL Player of the Month for January - Kitchener Rangers
- Steelheads to Host 2nd Annual Women in Sports Game - Brampton Steelheads
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Month for January - OHL
- Spitfires Have Little Trouble with Sarnia - Windsor Spitfires
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.