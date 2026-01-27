Brad Gardiner Reaches 300 Ontario Hockey League Games

Published on January 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Brad Gardiner reached a major milestone in his Ontario Hockey League career, skating in his 300th OHL game this past Saturday at home against Brampton - a mark built on consistency, leadership, and professionalism.

Gardiner's OHL journey spans two organizations, beginning with 188 games played with the Ottawa 67's before adding another 112 with the Barrie Colts. Since arriving in Barrie two seasons ago, he has taken on an expanded leadership role, currently serving as an assistant captain and setting the standard every time he takes the ice. Originally from Aurora, Ontario - under an hour from Barrie - Gardiner has made an impact on the Colts while leading on and off the ice.

Over the course of his 300-game career, Gardiner has recorded 77 goals and 98 assists for 175 points. While his offensive production has been steady and reliable, his overall impact extends well beyond the scoresheet. Known for his preparation, work ethic, and attention to detail, Gardiner has earned the trust of coaches and teammates alike.

Congratulations, Brad, on reaching this impressive milestone.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.