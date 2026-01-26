OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for January 19-25, 2026

Published on January 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, January 25th.

Bulldogs' Jake O'Brien Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Seattle Kraken prospect Jake O'Brien of the Brantford Bulldogs is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week for the second time this season, leading the League with nine points, including four goals and five assists over three games.

O'Brien started the week with two goals and an assist on Thursday night in North Bay, helping the Bulldogs earn a point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Battalion. He picked up a pair of assists on Friday in Sudbury as Brantford rebounded to beat the Wolves 5-4. He helped power the Bulldogs to a 7-1 statement victory over Barrie on Sunday, snapping the Colts' eight-game winning streak with two goals and two assists to extend his current point streak to six games.

An 18-year-old from Toronto, O'Brien's 1.78 points-per-game currently lead the OHL. He's produced a league-leading 41 assists, with a total of 57 points (16-41--57) over 32 contests. The 6-foot-2, 177Ib. Bulldogs captain was the OHL Rookie of the Year in 2023-24, and has put up 219 points (61-158--219) over his 159 regular season games with the Bulldogs. O'Brien was selected by the Seattle Kraken with the eighth overall pick of the 2025 NHL Draft. Brantford's first round (8th overall) choice in 2023, he is a former OHL Cup MVP who helped Canada capture gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 20-26: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 3-9: Alex Kostov (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 10-16: Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 1-7: Alex McLean (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 8-14: Christopher Brown (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 19-25: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Greyhounds' Carter George Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

LA Kings prospect Carter George of the Soo Greyhounds is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .957 save percentage, one shutout and one goal scored.

George started the week with a pair of big milestones on Wednesday, making 28 saves to defeat the London Knights for the first time in 18 career attempts as the Greyhounds prevailed 5-2 at GFL Memorial Gardens. What's more, he also scored a goal, hitting the empty net to become the first goaltender in OHL history to light the lamp twice. He stopped 16 more shots on Friday for his second shutout since joining the Greyhounds as they blanked the North Bay Battalion 3-0.

A 19-year-old from Thunder Bay, ON, George is 5-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .955 save percentage and two shutouts since joining the Greyhounds at the trade deadline. He owns an overall mark of 15-9-0-2 with a 2.70 goals-against average and .907 save percentage with three shutouts through 27 games between Sault Ste. Marie and Owen Sound in 2025-26. Selected by the LA Kings in the second round (57th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, George is a career 62-55-9-8 in 140 OHL regular season games, owning a 3.14 goals-against average and .909 save percentage with seven shutouts. He's represented Canada at the World Juniors in back-to-back years, claiming bronze earlier this month in Minnesota. George was the OHL's Scholastic Player of the Year in 2023-24 and his international resume also includes gold medals at both the U18 Worlds and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 6-12: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 13-19: Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 20-26: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 3-9: Matthew Minchak (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 10-16: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 17-23: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 24-30: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Dec. 1-7: Vladislav Yermolenko (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 8-14: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 15-21: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Jan. 5-11: Zachary Jovanovski (Guelph Storm)

Jan. 12-18: Matthew Humphries (Oshawa Generals)

Jan. 19-25: Carter George (Soo Greyhounds)

IceDogs' Ryerson Edgar Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Niagara IceDogs forward Ryerson Edgar is the OHL Rookie of the Week, scoring four goals in three games.

Edgar recorded his second hat-trick of the season on Saturday in Owen Sound, fuelling a 5-0 IceDogs win over the Attack. His second hat-trick of the season makes him the first 16-year-old rookie in IceDogs history to accomplish the feat twice. He opened the scoring in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Brampton Steelheads at the Meridian Centre.

Hailing from Holland Landing, ON, Edgar has 31 points (14-17--31) over 41 games this season after being Niagara's first round (10th overall) pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection from the York-Simcoe Express U16 AAA program. Edgar was a World Under-17 Challenge gold medalist as a member of Canada Red back in November, recording three points (1-2--3) over five contests.

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 6-12: Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

Oct. 13-19: Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

Oct. 20-26: Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 3-9: Easton Walos (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 10-16: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 17-23: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 1-7: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 8-14: Robin Kuzma (Kingston Frontenacs

Dec. 15-21: Caleb Mitchell (London Knights)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Charlie Murata (Flint Firebirds)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 19-25: Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs)

Sting Prospect Myles Dunn Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

Sarnia Sting prospect Myles Dunn of the St. Thomas Stars is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, scoring five goals and adding two assists for seven points in a pair of contests.

Dunn recorded his first GOHL hat-trick on Friday night against Chatham as the Stars defeated the Maroons 7-5. He extended his point streak to six games on Saturday night in Strathroy, scoring twice while adding two assists in a 7-5 loss to the Rockets.

A 16-year-old from Lambeth, ON, Dunn leads St. Thomas with 48 points (22-26--48) over 37 games this season, good for second-most among GOHL rookies. The Elgin-Middlesex Canucks graduate was Sarnia's eighth round (157th overall) pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. He recently competed in the 2026 GOHL Top Prospects Game presented by Milk in Peterborough.

2025-26 GOHL Prospect of the Week

Sept. 10-21: Brendan Gerber (Elmira Sugar Kings/London Knights)

Sept. 22-28: Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Liam Edgcumbe (Pelham Panthers/Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 6-12: Caden Bell (St. Catharines Falcons/Niagara IceDogs)

Oct. 13-19: Reed Straus (Elmira Sugar Kings/Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 20-26: Gensen Geldart (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Lyndon Cabral (Listowel Cyclones/Erie Otters)

Nov. 2-9: Jake Ritson (Strathroy Rockets/London Knights)

Nov. 10-16: Ulysses Lombardi (Waterloo Siskins/Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Alex Campeau (London Nationals/London Knights)

Nov. 24-30: William Camputaro (St. Thomas Stars/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 1-7: Ian Robinson (Port Colborne Sailors/Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 8-14: Kalyn McQueen (Cambridge RedHawks/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alexander Lisi (Chatham Maroons/Owen Sound Attack)

Dec. 29- Jan. 4: James Elliott (St. Catharines Falcons/Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 5-11: Vaughn Barr (St. Marys Lincolns/Erie Otters)

Jan. 12-18: David Buchman (Brantford Titans/Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 19-25: Myles Dunn (St. Thomas Stars/Sarnia Sting)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.