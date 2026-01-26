OHL Announces Rescheduled Game Between Oshawa and Kingston

Published on January 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO (Monday, January 26, 2026) - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that the previously postponed regular season game between the Kingston Frontenacs and host Oshawa Generals from Sunday, January 25th has been rescheduled.

The game will now be played on Tuesday, January 27th at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, starting at 7:00pm.







