Friday Is Indspire Night Brought to You by Miijidaa Café + Bistro

Published on January 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm and Miijidaa Café + Bistro are proud to partner with Indspire for the second time! Indspire is a national Indigenous charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people.

The Guelph Storm will once again take the ice in commemorative jerseys designed by Eugene Morrisseau, a Canadian artist and son of the late Norval Morrisseau of the Indian Group of Seven. Taking inspiration from the Guelph Storm logo and Indigenous elder teachings, Eugene created a jersey logo showcasing a grey Thunderbird with crimson and amber design elements. The Thunderbird is rising over the thunder and lightning, which includes the same crimson and amber. When you see thunder and lightning, a storm is brewing and the storm will clean and wipe away anything that stands in its way. The storm is representative of the cleaning and cleansing of Mother Earth, as told by Indigenous elders.

The game will feature a ceremonial puck drop with Eugene Morrisseau, Carley Gallant-Jenkins Senior Development Officer Indspire, and Court Desautels Group Leader & CEO of Neighbourhood Group of Companies. There will be an education table at the top of section 116 in the Community Corner. The commemorative jerseys will be up for auction, with the funds raised benefiting Indspire, as they disburse financial awards, deliver various programs, and assist with resources to increase education rates for Indigenous students.

The game will include a Chucl-A-Puck. Fans can purchase their pucks in the Community Corner, accepting cash, debit, and credit payments. Participants will have the chance to win 1 of 4 great prizes, including a stick signed by the 2025/2026 team, a Miijidaa Café + Bistro gift card, an Indspire education package, and an additional prize courtesy of Freedom Mobile.

To purchase Guelph Storm tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office sponsored by JL's Home Hardware in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

About Indspire

Indspire is a national Indigenous registered charity that celebrates Indigenous excellence and invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals and their families and communities. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs, and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2023-24, Indspire provided more than $30.9 million through more than 8,300 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit and Métis students across Canada.

Miijidaa Café

A celebration of our roots, foods, wine + brews; Miijidaa is a chance to showcase cuisines that influenced our culinary landscape and to show off our northern bounty. The menu is a modern take on our northern gastronomic history with each cuisine and tradition inspiring the tapestry of our culinary landscape.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.