Steve McLean's CHL Journey: 1,000 Games and Counting by the OHL

Steve McLean's CHL Journey: 1,000 Games and Counting

Published on January 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Steve McLean still remembers his first game. October 2001 at the Hershey Centre in Mississauga, about a month before his 13th birthday. Back then, he couldn't have imagined where that single game would lead - to 1,000 CHL games attended, 60/61 league arenas visited, and a passion for junior hockey that has become one of the biggest constants in his life.

"I try to keep it in perspective," McLean says of reaching the 1,000-game milestone. "I know there are probably many other long-time fans across the CHL who have been to as many games as I have; they just don't keep track like I do."

A photo of Steve's puck shelves, with each puck representing a CHL building and team he's seen, arranged in chronological order, alongside the stick he received from the Royals.

What began as a teenage fan following of the Brampton Battalion has evolved into something far more extraordinary. When the Battalion relocated to North Bay in 2013, McLean faced a crossroads. He had invested years into supporting the team, even producing video content for their website. But with the move several hours north, he knew it marked the end of an era.

"I was devastated," he admits. "I had put a lot of time, money, and energy into my support of the team."

He knew that continuing to follow the Battalion to North Bay wasn't feasible, and supporting rival teams was out of the question. Instead, McLean found a new home with the Guelph Storm, a team he'd already enjoyed watching on Friday nights when Brampton wasn't playing.

"The Storm had made many trades over the years, swapping players with Brampton," McLean explains. "They also weren't much of a rival despite being located very close."

Ironically, his first season as a Storm season ticket holder was the 2013-14 season, one that ended in a championship.

"That was just good timing, I guess," he laughs.

McLean has since witnessed two OHL championships, including unforgettable moments like the Storm's dramatic comeback in North Bay during the 2014 playoffs, where they scored twice in the final 30 seconds to steal a victory, and the thrilling Game 7 wins in London and Saginaw during the 2019 championship run.

But long before those championship moments, McLean had already set a personal challenge for himself. While still following the Brampton Battalion, he made it a goal to visit all OHL arenas.

"I came across a website while fooling around in class one day," McLean recalls. "The website is run by London native Kevin Jordan, who at the time had recently finished all 20 OHL arenas and had a website dedicated to reviewing the arenas of the league. I wanted to do the same thing."

He completed his OHL arena tour by October 2009. Visiting every CHL rink? That was a pipe dream. But attending his first full Memorial Cup in Saskatoon in 2013 planted a seed, and then a 2018 trip to Quebec solidified the dream.

A photo of Steve in Ottawa in October 2009, when he completed visits to all 20 OHL rinks.

"The moment it clicked was a Fall 2018 trip to games in Chicoutimi, Baie-Comeau and Rimouski," he says. "Baie-Comeau is one of the most isolated rinks in the CHL, and my travel companion, Kevin, and I figured, if we can attend a game there, why not anywhere else?"

The journey concluded last February in Victoria, where the Royals organization learned of McLean's achievement and rolled out the red carpet. They presented him with a personalized, team-signed stick reading "CHL Arena 60/60 Victoria, BC 05.02.25," acknowledged him on the videoboard during a TV timeout, and fans greeted him throughout the evening.

"I was surprised at how loud a reception I received," McLean says. "The stick now hangs proudly on my office wall and is a treasured possession."

A photo of Steve in Victoria in February 2025, when he completed visits to all 60 CHL rinks.

Ask McLean about his favourite arenas and memories, and the stories pour out. There's the satisfaction of reaching remote venues like Prince George - that "oh my god, we're actually here" feeling - and the unique atmosphere of places like the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert.

"It might just be one of the best old barns in the CHL," he says of the Raiders' home. "An intimate barn with great sight lines, a fantastic atmosphere, and yet none of the inconveniences that some old arenas have."

He's also been present for bittersweet moments, the final games for the Plymouth Whalers, Belleville Bulls, and, of course, the Brampton Battalion.

Although McLean's commitment to junior hockey extends beyond the stands, he's attended every Memorial Cup since 2013 (except 2022) and volunteers at the annual CHL fan breakfast, helping organise an event that brings together fans from across the country.

"Volunteers make events like this happen," he says. "If I can help things run more smoothly just by selling raffle tickets and handing out prizes, then I am happy to do my part."

The Memorial Cup has become his favourite time of year, bringing a chance to watch elite hockey, explore new cities, and connect with fellow fans.

"Getting away from normal everyday life for more than a week to hang out with friends and watch hockey while the weather is nice is my idea of the good life," McLean says.

The announcement that Guelph will host the 2027 Memorial Cup has him buzzing with anticipation. For years, Memorial Cups took place mainly in larger arenas, and he never thought Guelph would get the opportunity again. But the Storm organization's hard work paid off.

"Everybody wrote the Storm off from hosting the event," he notes. "Knowing the hard work the Storm staff put in to make this possible is great to see."

The Storm have won four OHL Championships, but the Memorial Cup has remained elusive. McLean can't think of a better way for the franchise to capture their first national title than on home ice.

"The buzz around the arena ever since the announcement was made has been very high," he says. "I can't think of a time since I started following the Storm that things have been this exciting outside of the two OHL titles."

He plans to attend as many games as possible during the 2026-27 season, fully invested in what could be the franchise's most memorable campaign yet. He and Kevin are already planning their next adventure, visiting the CHL's newest arena in Penticton this March.

From that first game as a 12-year-old to game number 1,000, where he watched the Storm take on the Brantford Bulldogs on January 2nd, Steve McLean's journey is a testament to the power of junior hockey to create community, memories, and lifelong passion.

Game 1,001? That's already in the books. And with the 2027 Memorial Cup on the horizon, McLean is already looking forward to the next chapter.







