Spitfires Edged by Kitchener

January 22, 2026

The Windsor Spitfires let a pair of one-goal leads slip away and ultimately fell 3-2 in overtime to the Kitchener Rangers on Wednesday night at the WFCU Centre. In front of 5,623 fans, Chicago Blackhawks prospect Jack Pridham buried the winner at 3:13 of OT to send the Rangers home with 2 points as the Spits earned 1. ¬â¹

How the game unfolded

Windsor got the start they wanted when captain Greentree opened the scoring just 52 seconds in, finishing a feed from Pharand with Villeneuve also drawing an assist for a 1-0 lead. ¬â¹

Kitchener responded at 6:50 of the first, as Edwards beat Costanzo on the Rangers' first shot of the night to send the teams to the intermission tied 1-1. ¬â¹

Second period swing

The Spitfires capitalized quickly on their lone power-play chance; just five seconds into a man advantage, Belchetz tipped home his 28th of the season from the high slot at 6:37, with Woodall and Villeneuve picking up helpers to restore a 2-1 Windsor lead. ¬â¹

Tempers flared later in the frame with multiple fighting majors and roughing calls, but Windsor carried the 2-1 edge and a perfect 1-for-1 power play into the third. ¬â¹

Rangers' pushback and OT winner

Edwards pulled Kitchener level again at 6:13 of the third with his second of the night, an unassisted strike that made it 2-2 and set the stage for overtime. ¬â¹

In the extra frame, a long change and a banged-up Spitfires forward stuck on the ice created an odd-man rush that Pridham finished off, snapping a shot far side for his 29th of the season and the 3-2 final. ¬â¹ ¬â¹

By the numbers

Costanzo turned aside 17 of 20 shots in the overtime loss, while Kirsch stopped 16 of 18 for Kitchener, as the Rangers outshot Windsor 20-18 overall. ¬â¹

Windsor won the special-teams battle, going 1-for-1 on the power play and holding Kitchener to 0-for-3. ¬â¹

Standout Spitfires

Greentree's early strike and Villeneuve's two-assist night paced Windsor's offence, while Belchetz continued his strong season by reaching 28 goals.

Woodall added another point from the blue line on the man-advantage setup, underscoring his role as one of the league's most productive defencemen even in a tough one-goal defeat.







