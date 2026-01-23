Shurygin Makes Career-Best 48 Saves in 4-1 Win in Peterborough

Published on January 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit goaltender Stepan Shurygin

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: David Pickering) Saginaw Spirit goaltender Stepan Shurygin(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: David Pickering)

Peterborough, Ont. - In a game controlled by two of the Spirit's brightest stars, Stepan Shurygin and Nikita Klepov, Saginaw took a 4-1 victory over the Peterborough Petes to open up a three-game weekend on Thursday night.

Klepov posted his fourth straight multi-point game with a three-point night (2G-1A), while Shurygin shattered the career high he set last weekend against Erie with a 48-save night, allowing one goal and playing a large role in the Spirit's penalty kill.

Shurygin and the Spirit penalty kill were on full display and got to work early after Jacob Cloutier was called for high-sticking three seconds into the game.

The Petes held control of the pace in the early minutes. The Spirit looked to flip the script with a power play halfway through the period, but it was short-lived after Egor Barabanov was called for holding to stop a Petes shorthanded breakaway.

Spirit penalties continued to keep the ice tilted in favor of the Petes, but Shurygin and the Spirit penalty kill kept the puck away from the net.

In the final minutes, as the Spirit gained momentum in the offensive zone, Graydon Jones was called for high-sticking, marking the team's fourth penalty of the first frame. On a short-handed breakaway, Dima Zhilkin connected with Nikita Klepov, bringing the puck through the zone and sending it past Easton Rye to light the lamp with his 26th goal of the season.

Both players extended scoring streaks, with Klepov scoring in five straight games and Zhilkin in seven straight.

After 1: SAG: 1 - PBO: 0 (Total Shots: 8 - 13)

Two more Spirit penalties came in the opening minutes of the second frame, but Shurygin and the Spirit penalty kill held strong.

Halfway through the period, the Spirit found their own chance on the man advantage and quickly made use of it. A great passing sequence between the Spirit power play unit allowed Klepov to find Cloutier in the slot, burying the one-timer past Rye and into the back of the net.

Cloutier joined Klepov and Zhilkin in extending his scoring streak, tallying points in his last six games. Klepov picked up his second point of the night, while Barabanov earned the secondary assist.

Later in the period, Francis Parish and Blake Barnes took offsetting roughing penalties. Off a Barabanov faceoff on the 4-on-4, Levi Harper sent a quick pass to James Guo in the high slot to bury the puck past Rye, giving the Spirit some insurance with a 3-0 lead.

A late penalty on Drew Roscoe gave the Petes a chance to answer back, but Shurygin held strong with big saves in the final minutes to keep Peterborough off the board heading into the final frame.

After 2: SAG: 3 - PBO: 0 (2nd period shots: 6 - 15 Total shots: 28 - 14)

Special teams picked up right where they left off to start the final frame, with Josh Glavin and Brennan Faulkner each being called for roughing in the first minute of the period.

Two minutes later, Levi Harper was called for tripping, giving the Petes their eighth power play of the night. On a second-chance opportunity, Adam Levac poked the puck past Shurygin 20 seconds into the man advantage to put the Petes on the board. Leon Kolarik and Kieron Walton were credited with the assists.

Easton Rye was pulled with three minutes remaining in the game. Peterborough did not find a way past Shurygin, and with 90 seconds remaining, a Klepov empty-netter secured the Spirit victory.

Final: SAG: 4 - PBO: 1 (3rd period shots 7 - 21, Total shots 21 - 49)

Powerplays: SAG 1/4 PBO 1/8

Goaltenders: SAG Stepan Shurygin (48 saves, 49 shots), PBO Easton Rye (17 saves, 20 shots)

The Spirit will be back in action tomorrow night, facing off against the Kingston Frontenacs at the Slush Puppie Place. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.