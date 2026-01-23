Levac Scores in Home Loss to Spirit
Published on January 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes right wing Matthew Soto vs. the Saginaw Spirit
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, January 22, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Saginaw Spirit at the Peterborough Memorial Centre for the only time this season. Saginaw scored an empty net goal late to win the game by a score of 4-1.
Despite outshooting the Spirit 49-21 in the game, Adam Levac's power play marker early in the third period would be the only goal for the Petes on the night. Leon Kolarik added an assist, while Kieron Walton also had an assist to extend his point streak to five games since being acquired from the Sudbury Wolves.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Saginaw Goal (18:53) SH - Nikita Kelpov (26), Assist - Dimian Zhilkin (21)
Second Period:
Saginaw Goal (10:26) PP - Jacob Cloutier (12), Assists - Nikita Klepov (32), Egor Barabanov (36)
Saginaw Goal (16:11) - James Guo (5), Assists - Levi Harper (28), Egor Barabanov (37)
Third Period:
Peterborough Goal (3:03) PP - Adam Levac (14), Assists - Leon Kolarik (15), Kieron Walton (31)
Saginaw Goal (18:39) EN - Nikita Klepov (27), Assists - Egor Barabanov (38), Dimian Zhilkin (22)
The Petes are back in action on Saturday, January 24, when they head to Sarnia to take on the Sarnia Sting. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena. The game will be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Saginaw Spirit
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes defenceman Carson Cameron (left) vs. the Saginaw Spirit
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes right wing Matthew Soto vs. the Saginaw Spirit
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
