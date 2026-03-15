Faulkner the OT Hero Once Again in Petes Win over Battalion

Published on March 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes defenceman James Petrovski vs. the North Bay Battalion

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Tom Martineau / North Bay Battalion) Peterborough Petes defenceman James Petrovski vs. the North Bay Battalion(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Tom Martineau / North Bay Battalion)

(North Bay, ON) - On Sunday, March 15, the Peterborough Petes were in North Bay for their final regular season matchup against the North Bay Battalion. The Petes battled back from a 2-0 deficit, scoring three straight and eventually winning the game 4-3 in overtime.

Brennan Faulkner led the way for Peterborough, scoring the OT winner and adding an assist. Aiden Young also had a goal and an assist, while Adam Novotný and Kieron Walton scored. Leon Kolarik, Calum Hartnell, Matthew Soto, and James Petrovski all had an assist in the game. Easton Rye made 33 saves, retaking the OHL lead with his 36th win of the season.

Game Recap:

First Period:

North Bay Goal (16:46) SH - Ryder Cali (14), Unassisted

North Bay Goal (19:39) - Ryder Carey (15), Assist - Evgeny Dubrovtsev (23), Sebastien Gervais (24)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (1:34) - Adam Novotný (33), Assists - Leon Kolarik (21), Calum Hartnell (6)

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal (7:53) - Aiden Young (20), Assist - Brennan Faulkner (18)

Peterborough Goal (13:41) - Kieron Walton (38), Assist - Matthew Soto (30)

North Bay Goal (14:47) - Parker Vaughan (14), Unassisted

Overtime Period:

Peterborough Goal (2:59) - Brennan Faulkner (27), Assists - James Petrovski (26), Aiden Young (32)

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, March 19, when they host the Barrie Colts for their final home game of the regular season presented by Freq 90.5. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Very limited tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Doane Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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