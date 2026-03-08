Walton, Petrovski pick up two points each in 6-3 loss in Ottawa

Published on March 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes right wing Matthew Soto vs. the Ottawa 67's

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Tim Austen) Peterborough Petes right wing Matthew Soto vs. the Ottawa 67's(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Tim Austen)

(Ottawa, ON) - On Sunday, March 8, the Peterborough Petes were in Ottawa to finish the season series against the Ottawa 67's. The Petes erased an early two goal deficit, but would ultimately fall to the 67's by a score of 6-3.

Yanis Lutz led the way for the Petes with two goals, while Aiden Young also scored. Kieron Walton and James Petrovski had two assists each, with Calum Hartnell also picking up an assist.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Ottawa Goal (1:24) - Spencer Bowes (18), Assists - Nic Sima (20), Jasper Kuhta (25)

Ottawa Goal (3:43) - Frankie Marrelli (12), Unassisted

Peterborough Goal (5:03) PP - Yanis Lutz (11), Assists - Kieron Walton (44), James Petrovski (24)

Peterborough Goal (9:38) PP - Yanis Lutz (12), Assists - Kieron Walton (45), James Petrovski (25)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (:40) - Aiden Young (19), Assist - Calum Hartnell (5)

Ottawa Goal (6:02) - Zach Houben (5), Unassisted

Ottawa Goal (9:06) - Nic Whitehead (20), Assists - Frankie Marrelli (25), Thomas Vandenberg (22)

Third Period:

Ottawa Goal (1:37) PP - Nic Whitehead (21), Assists - Jasper Kuhta (26), Kohyn Eshkawkogan (39)

Ottawa Goal (17:00) - Nic Whitehead (22), Assist - Thomas Vandenberg (23)

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, March 12, when they host the Oshawa Generals for their Big Brothers Big Sisters game presented by Monaghan Lumber. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Very limited tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Doane Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.