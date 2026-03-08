Frontenacs Can Complete Season Sweep over the Generals this Afternoon

Published on March 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs look to close out a perfect weekend this afternoon as they host the Oshawa Generals at 2:05PM at Slush Puppie Place.

Kingston enters the matchup with momentum after knocking off the Brampton Steelheads on Friday night, and another win today would give the Frontenacs a weekend sweep. It would also continue a remarkable run against Oshawa this season. Through seven meetings, Kingston has dominated the season series, posting a perfect 7-0 record while outscoring the Generals 37-12. The Frontenacs now have the opportunity to complete a clean sweep of the regular season series in front of their home crowd.

The stakes extend beyond just the weekend results. As the race for sixth place in the Eastern Conference tightens, every point matters. With the Niagara IceDogs battling the Brantford Bulldogs today, a Kingston win combined with a Niagara loss would pull the Frontenacs to within a single point of the IceDogs in the standings adding even more urgency to the afternoon tilt with just six games remaining in the season after today.

One of the biggest reasons for Kingston's recent success has been a power play that's finally found its rhythm. The top unit featuring Aleks Kulemin, Nolan Snyder, Alex Misiak, Tomas Pobezal and Vann Williamson has developed strong chemistry and become a reliable offensive weapon. Sometimes it simply takes time to find the right mix of players, and the Frontenacs appear to have discovered it. Kingston has scored at least one power play goal in every game since February 6th, a stark contrast to the early season struggles with the man advantage. After working through those growing pains and acquiring Misiak, the top unit is now playing with confidence and moving the puck with purpose.

With momentum on their side, a chance to climb the standings, and history in their favour against Oshawa this season, the opportunity is there for the Frontenacs to cap off the weekend in style.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.