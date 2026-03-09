Fronts this Week: A Crucial Weekend Away from Home Is Coming Up

The weekend ahead presents a major opportunity for the Kingston Frontenacs as they head out on a three game road swing with important points on the line in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The trip begins Thursday night in a massive matchup against the Niagara IceDogs. With both teams battling for sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings, the game carries significant weight as the Frontenacs can pass the IceDogs with a win. Kingston has found success against Niagara at times this season, but the IceDogs have proven to be a tough opponent on home ice. With the playoffs approaching quickly, Thursday's contest could have a major impact on where both teams ultimately land in the standings when the music stops and the season comes to an end.

Less than 24 hours later, the Frontenacs will make the trip across the border for a Friday night matchup with the Erie Otters. The quick turnaround also makes Friday's game a test of depth and resilience as the Frontenacs look to grind out another valuable two points.

The weekend wraps up Sunday afternoon in Brampton against the Steelheads. The two teams just faced off this past Friday night with the Frontenacs grinding out a 2-1 win to give them a 3-0 lead in the season series. Kingston will look to finish the road swing on a high note and carry momentum into the final stretch of the regular season.

With three games in four days against, the Frontenacs have an opportunity to make a significant statement in the playoff race before returning home. Every point matters this time of year, and Kingston will be looking to make the most of a pivotal weekend on the road.







