OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for March 2-8, 2026

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Rangers' Sam O'Reilly Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Sam O'Reilly of the Kitchener Rangers is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, collecting three goals, five assists and eight points over three games.

O'Reilly's week was headlined by a career-high five-point (2-3--5) performance on Wednesday night in Sarnia as the Rangers doubled-up the Sting 6-3. O'Reilly followed-up his first star performance with second star honours at home on Friday, scoring a shorthanded goal and adding an assist in a 3-0 win over the Soo Greyhounds. He chipped in an assist in Sunday's 5-2 loss in Windsor, giving him 33 points (15-18--33) over 24 games since joining the Rangers in January.

A 19-year-old from Toronto, O'Reilly has produced 61 points (27-34--61) over 52 games between Kitchener and London this season, with an impressive 58.4% success rate in the faceoff circle. Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, O'Reilly was dealt to Tampa Bay in July 2025 in a deal that saw the Oilers acquire forward Isaac Howard. Originally London's second round (37th overall) pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, O'Reilly has registered 188 points (75-113--188) over 187 career regular season games and has enjoyed a successful career in the playoffs, producing 34 points (12-22--34) over 36 games that contributed to back-to-back OHL championships. He won a bronze medal with Canada's National Junior Team this past January.

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 20-26: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 3-9: Alex Kostov (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 10-16: Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 1-7: Alex McLean (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 8-14: Christopher Brown (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 19-25: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Kevin He (Flint Firebirds)

Feb. 2-8: Ben Wilmott (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 9-15: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)

Feb. 16-22: Quinn Beauchesne (Guelph Storm)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Mar. 2-8: Sam O'Reilly (Kitchener Rangers)

Colts' Arvin Jaswal Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Rookie netminder Arvin Jaswal of the Barrie Colts is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .937 save percentage, extending his current winning streak to 13 games.

Jaswal got the nod in a school day road game on Wednesday, stopping 29 shots as the Colts beat the Brampton Steelheads 4-2. He earned third star honours on Saturday night at home, making 30 saves as Barrie defeated North Bay 5-2. Jaswal's 13-game winning streak dates back to Dec. 11th. He hasn't lost a game since Nov. 28th.

A 17-year-old from Pickering, ON, Jaswal owns a record of 17-3-0-1 with a 2.20 goals-against average, .928 save percentage and two shutouts over 21 games. The 6-foot-2, 178Ib. goaltender was Barrie's sixth round (114th overall) pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Whitby Wildcats U16 AAA team. He spent 2024-25 with the Toronto Red Wings U18 AAA program.

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 6-12: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 13-19: Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 20-26: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 3-9: Matthew Minchak (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 10-16: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 17-23: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 24-30: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Dec. 1-7: Vladislav Yermolenko (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 8-14: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 15-21: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Jan. 5-11: Zachary Jovanovski (Guelph Storm)

Jan. 12-18: Matthew Humphries (Oshawa Generals)

Jan. 19-25: Carter George (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Feb. 2-8: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Feb. 9-15: Christian Kirsch (Kitchener Rangers)

Feb. 16-22: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Mar. 2-8: Arvin Jaswal (Barrie Colts)

Frontenacs' Nolan Snyder Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Nolan Snyder of the Kingston Frontenacs is the OHL Rookie of the Week, scoring while adding three assists over a pair of victories.

Snyder scored and added an assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the visiting Brampton Steelheads before adding two helpers in Sunday's 3-2 home win over the Oshawa Generals, giving him nine points (3-6--9) over his last six games.

A 16-year-old from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Snyder has 33 points (16-17--33) through 62 games in his first OHL season after being Kingston's eighth round (158th overall) pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. A graduate of the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite AAA program, Snyder is committed to Penn State University (NCAA).

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 6-12: Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

Oct. 13-19: Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

Oct. 20-26: Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 3-9: Easton Walos (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 10-16: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 17-23: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 1-7: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 8-14: Robin Kuzma (Kingston Frontenacs

Dec. 15-21: Caleb Mitchell (London Knights)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Charlie Murata (Flint Firebirds)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 19-25: Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Keaton Ardagh (Brampton Steelheads)

Feb. 2-8: Kale Osipenko (Sarnia Sting)

Feb. 9-15: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Feb. 16-22: Joe Salandra (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Evgeny Dubrovtsev (North Bay Battalion)

Mar. 2-8: Nolan Snyder (Kingston Frontenacs)

Attack Prospect Dylan Durno Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

Owen Sound Attack prospect Dylan Durno of the St. Thomas Stars is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .970 save percentage and one shutout.

Durno helped the Stars secure a spot in the GOHL Playoffs on the final weekend of the season, turning aside 38 shots in Friday's 3-2 road win over the Listowel Cyclones before posting a 26-save shutout in Sarnia on Saturday as the Stars blanked the Legionnaires 5-0.

A 17-year-old from London, Durno played to an 8-10-1-0 record with a 3.54 goals-against average and .914 save percentage with two shutouts over 22 games as a rookie. Owen Sound's eighth round (153rd overall) pick in 2024, Durno spent his 2024-25 season with the Elgin-Middlesex Canucks U18 program.

2025-26 GOHL Prospect of the Week

Sept. 10-21: Brendan Gerber (Elmira Sugar Kings/London Knights)

Sept. 22-28: Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Liam Edgcumbe (Pelham Panthers/Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 6-12: Caden Bell (St. Catharines Falcons/Niagara IceDogs)

Oct. 13-19: Reed Straus (Elmira Sugar Kings/Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 20-26: Gensen Geldart (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Lyndon Cabral (Listowel Cyclones/Erie Otters)

Nov. 2-9: Jake Ritson (Strathroy Rockets/London Knights)

Nov. 10-16: Ulysses Lombardi (Waterloo Siskins/Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Alex Campeau (London Nationals/London Knights)

Nov. 24-30: William Camputaro (St. Thomas Stars/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 1-7: Ian Robinson (Port Colborne Sailors/Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 8-14: Kalyn McQueen (Cambridge RedHawks/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alexander Lisi (Chatham Maroons/Owen Sound Attack)

Dec. 29- Jan. 4: James Elliott (St. Catharines Falcons/Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 5-11: Vaughn Barr (St. Marys Lincolns/Erie Otters)

Jan. 12-18: David Buchman (Brantford Titans/Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 19-25: Myles Dunn (St. Thomas Stars/Sarnia Sting)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Sammy DiBlasi (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)

Feb. 2-8: Jake Windbiel (LaSalle Vipers/Windsor Spitfires)

Feb. 9-15: David Buchman (Brantford Titans/Brantford Bulldogs)

Feb. 16-22: Carter Lewandowski (Ayr Centennials/Guelph Storm)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Justin Flora (Welland Jr. Canadians/Niagara IceDogs)

Mar. 2-8: Dylan Durno (St. Thomas Stars/Owen Sound Attack)







