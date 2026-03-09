Wolves Collect Two Points against the Generals, Close in on Playoff Spot

Published on March 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Wolves got it done against the Oshawa Generals, scoring the first two goals of the game on their way to a 5-2 victory.

Playing in their first game of the weekend, the Wolves' third line of Henderson - Clayton - Dean was outstanding, combining to score four of the team's five goals.

Fast Start for the Wolves

The Wolves opened the scoring midway through the first period when Ethan Dean received the puck in the slot and buried his sixth goal of the season at 7:51. The goal was assisted by Hudson Martin and Blake Clayton.

Just over 10 minutes later, Vladimir Provorov was left alone in the slot and slipped a backhand five-hole. Provorov was set up by Hudson Chitaroni and Chase Coughlan at 17:43, giving the Wolves a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Oshawa Woke Up to Start the Second

Oshawa didn't go away easily. Early in the second period, Anthony Figliomeni beat Paolo Frasca to cut the lead to one at 0:30.

The Wolves responded quickly, two minutes later with a power play with a marker from Rowan Henderson for his 12th of the season at 2:30.

The Generals stayed within striking distance just a minute later at 3:44 Owen Griffin scored to make it a 3-2 game.

Sudbury regained control of the game. Blake Clayton restored the two-goal lead with his 8th of the season set up by a beautiful pass by Artem Gonchar and Rowan Henderson at 7:26.

Closing it Out

The third period was a defensive clinic by the Wolves. Frasca stood tall, finishing the night with 22 saves and frustrating the Generals' comeback attempts. With the clock winding down and the Oshawa net empty, Blake Clayton struck again for his second of the night at 17:59 from a pass from Rowan Henderson and Adam Nemec, sealing the 5-2 win and sending Wolves Nation home happy.

Special Teams & Discipline

Sudbury's special teams were a difference-maker:

- Power Play: 1-for-2

- Penalty Kill: 2-for-2

- Power Play Goals: 1

Oshawa finished 0-for-2 on the power play.

By the Numbers

- Final Score: Sudbury 5, Oshawa 2

- Shots: Sudbury 34, Oshawa 24

- Power Play: SBY 1/2 | OSH 0/2

- Goaltending:

- SBY - Frasca: 22 saves

- OSH - Humphries: 11 saves

- OSH - Cholette: 18 saves

Three Stars:

1 1st - Rowan Henderson (SBY)

2 2nd - Blake Clayton (SBY)

3 3rd - Ethan Dean (SBY)







