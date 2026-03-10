Friday's Potential Playoff Matchup Honours Wolves Legend Ron Duguay

Published on March 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves set their sights on an important game Wednesday night as they look to secure their playoff spot with a win in Oshawa. Following Wednesday's contest, Friday night brings a potential playoff preview to the Den as the league-leading Brantford Bulldogs come to town for a 7:05 p.m. matchup with the Wolves. Friday's game is proudly sponsored by Tim Hortons.

Friday's game will be a special one. Prior to puck drop, the Wolves will celebrate the incredible billet families who make the season possible with a special ceremony. In addition, the evening will honour Sudbury Wolves legend Ron Duguay as he continues to battle stage four cancer. Duguay is one of five Wolves players to have his number retired by the organization. Five dollars from every ticket sold will go directly to the GoFundMe set up by Duguay's daughters.

Last Friday night, the Wolves hosted the Oshawa Generals and came away with a 5-2 victory. NHL draft-eligible forwards Blake Clayton and Rowan Henderson each recorded three-point nights. Clayton scored twice and added an assist, while Henderson tallied the game-winning power-play goal and two assists. Paolo Frasca made 22 saves on 24 shots in net.

The Wolves hit the road Saturday, March 14 when they travel south to face the third-place Barrie Colts. Fans can catch the action live on the Wolves' free Listen Live radio broadcast HERE or watch on FloHockey HERE.

Single-game tickets for Friday's potential playoff clash are available now and can be purchased HERE or at the Sudbury Community Arena Box Office.

Early Bird Season Tickets for 2026-27 are also on sale, offering the best value, priority access, and exclusive member benefits. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early for a chance to win and to take advantage of Early Bird pricing. For more information, email [email protected].







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.