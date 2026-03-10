Attack Get Another Point After Overtime Loss in Brampton

The Owen Sound Attack were in Brampton for day game Tuesday. A combination of solid goaltending and good defensive play lead to a low scoring 2-1 overtime win for the Steelheads. Starting in net for the Attack was Matthew Koprowski stopping 21 of 23 shots, and for the Steelheads was Zach Bowen who stopped 22 of 23. The loan goal scorer for the Attack today was Tristan Delisle who scored his 29th of the year, while Manuel Amado got his 3rd and Keaton Ardagh, his 14th of the year for the Steelheads.

The first period started out a little slow for both sides as they tried to get into this early 11 am game. Neither team was able to break the ice in the first period as Koprowski stopped all nine shots he seen that period and made a couple of nice saves on shots from the slot. Bowen stopped all three shots he seen from the Attack including a couple power play looks thrown on net. As the period went on the physicality started to ramp up and both teams looked to be starting to settle in.

The second period started with a couple of early chances from the Attack but it was the Steelheads who opened the scoring just over a minute into the second when Amado came in hard on the forecheck and chipped a loose puck over the shoulder of Koprowski. The Attack wasted no time answering back with a goal of their own just three minutes later when Delisle found himself on a breakaway and was able to beat Bowen over the glove. After the two quick goals both teams had some good looks but Koprowski and Bowen both shut the door the rest of the period. The Attack thought they had taken the lead with around six minutes left in the frame but it was called back after a video review. The period ended tied 1-1 with the shots tied 16-16 and the Steelheads will start the third on a power play.

The third period saw play tighten up compare to the second, with neither team giving up too many chances. However just over six minutes into the period the Steelheads had a short handed breakaway chance but Koprowski was able to stretch out his pad and keep the game tied at 1-1. Then with around seven minutes to play, Bowen left his net to play a puck but Brampton turned it over right to Harry Nansi who was alone in the slot but Bowen was able to dive back into his net making a huge save to prevent the Attack from taking the lead. In the Third Koprowski turned aside all six shots he faced, while Bowen stopped all five thrown at him which meant this game would need overtime as it was still tied 1-1 after the third.

In overtime the Attack controlled the puck for a majority of the period forcing Bowen to make two saves before Ardagh was able to get lost from Attack coverage and found himself on a breakaway which he went bar and in to win it for the Steelheads with just a minute left to play in the overtime frame.

The next Attack game will be Friday night in Kitchener as the Attack get ready to face the West leading Rangers at 7 pm before coming back home to the Bayshore to host the Guelph Storm on Saturday also at 7 pm.

