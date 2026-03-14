Close 3-2 Game for the Attack at the Aud

Published on March 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Traveling to Kitchener, the Attack faced off against the West Division reigning Rangers for a Friday night matchup at the Aud. Falling in the third period to a 3-2 Rangers lead, the Attack look to find a few more points before the end of the regular season during tomorrow's game back on home ice.

An even paced first frame for the Owen Sound and Kitchener teams resulted in a scoreless first half of the period. Not long after, rangers Andrew Vermeulen, settling a passed up puck on his stick from teammate Matthew HIacar, would tip in a goal for Kitchener amongst a chaotic mash in front of the Attack net. With little time remaining in the frame, Caden Taylor would spot a feed from Pierce Mbuyi from the side of the Rangers net, tipped in a corner shot. Rangers would answer back with another Kitchener goal by Cameron Reid ending the tied score, giving the Rangers the 2-1 lead going out of the first frame.

A few good chances for the Attack right out of the gate into the second from Masen Wray and Cole Zurawski would spark some energy for the Attack. Rangers winning the face off would mean no difference as the Attack forced a turn over into the Kitchener zone. Bringing play into the host's own end, Masen Wray would get the tipped in front puck nestled right into the back of the Rangers net. The Attack tied this game up 2-2 going out of the second.

Third period late goal for the Rangers gave a 3-2 lead way for the Kitchener team by Christian Humphreys ending the game in a Rangers win.

The Bears are back at the Bayshore tomorrow night to play host to the Guelph Storm for a 7PM puck drop. Tickets for the game can be purchased online at https://tickets.attackhockey.com/ in-person at the MacVicar and McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office or over the phone at (519) 371-7452.

Can't attend the game in person? Stay up-to-date on all the action this week by watching live on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming on FloHockey or listening in on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates at @Attackohl on Facebook, Instagram and X..

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Sat. Mar. 14, 2026, vs Guelph Storm, 7pm

Wed. Mar. 18, 2026, vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 21, 2026, vs Kitchener Rangers, 7pm







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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