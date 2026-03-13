Game Day - March 13 - GUE at LDN

Published on March 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Spending Friday night in London.

Visit any of the local bars and restaurants below to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game, just in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list of locations.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Zach Jovanovski

Named Goaltender of the Month for February 2026

Currently holds a 24-18-1-3 record, a 3.27 goals against average, and a 0.895 save percentage this season

Ranked 10th on the North American goaltender list for the NHL Central Scouting mid-season rankings, making him the highest-ranked goaltender in the Ontario Hockey League

Who to Watch - London Knights

Braidy Wassilyn

4th overall pick of the Niagara IceDogs in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Has 43 points (17 goals, 26 assists) in 57 games this season

Has 5 points, all assists, in his last 3 games played

Upcoming Home Games:

Sunday, March 15th 7:07pm - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm

Wednesday, March 18th 6:37pm - London Knights @ Guelph Storm

Friday, March 20th 7:07pm - Owen Sound Attack @ Guelph Storm

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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