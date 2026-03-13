Game Day - March 13 - GUE at LDN
Published on March 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Spending Friday night in London.
Visit any of the local bars and restaurants below to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game, just in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list of locations.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Zach Jovanovski
Named Goaltender of the Month for February 2026
Currently holds a 24-18-1-3 record, a 3.27 goals against average, and a 0.895 save percentage this season
Ranked 10th on the North American goaltender list for the NHL Central Scouting mid-season rankings, making him the highest-ranked goaltender in the Ontario Hockey League
Who to Watch - London Knights
Braidy Wassilyn
4th overall pick of the Niagara IceDogs in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Has 43 points (17 goals, 26 assists) in 57 games this season
Has 5 points, all assists, in his last 3 games played
Upcoming Home Games:
Sunday, March 15th 7:07pm - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm
Wednesday, March 18th 6:37pm - London Knights @ Guelph Storm
Friday, March 20th 7:07pm - Owen Sound Attack @ Guelph Storm
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026
- Consistency Is the Name of the Game for the Black and Gold - Kingston Frontenacs
- 2026 OHL Cup Showcase to Feature American Entries HoneyBaked, Little Caesars and TPH Hockey - OHL
- Game Preview: Owen Sound Attack at Kitchener Rangers - March 13th, 2026 - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Day - March 13 - GUE at LDN - Guelph Storm
- Soo Greyhounds Launch 'Legends of Hounds Hockey' Program to Celebrate Alumni - Soo Greyhounds
- Steelheads Partner with United Way Greater Toronto for Game Centered Around Community - Brampton Steelheads
- Game Day, Game 64, Firebirds vs Greyhounds - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Spitfires Fall in Overtime Thriller to Greyhounds - Windsor Spitfires
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