Christian Humphreys Scores Late to Power Rangers to Home Victory

Published on March 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers returned to the win column Friday night defeating the Owen Sound Attack 3-2, extending their home win streak to seven games and home point streak to 13 games.

It was a hard-fought battle at The Aud with the Rangers not able to extend their lead beyond a goal in the game. Andrew Vermeulen opened the scoring midway through the opening period, before Caden Taylor evened the score. Cameron Reid scored with 13 seconds on the clock to send the Rangers into the first break with the lead.

Masen Wray was the lone goal scorer in the middle frame to send the teams into the second intermission tied. With just over five minutes remaining in the game, Christian Humphreys came flying down the right wing and ripped a shot short side under the bar to beat Trenton Bennett and hand the Rangers two points. Christian Kirsch was brilliant in the game making 34 stops.

Attendance: 6,989

Scoring Summary:

First Period

OS 0 - KIT 1

13:06 Andrew Vermeulen (4) - Matthew Hlacar

OS 1 - KIT 1

17:46 Caden Tayor (7) - Pierce Mbuyi

OS 1 - KIT 2

19:47 Cameron Reid (14) - Tanner Lam

Second Period

OS 2 - KIT 2

4:53 Masen Wray (10) - Braedyn Rogers

Third Period

OS 2 - KIT 3 - GWG

14:38 Christian Humphreys (27) - Jack Pridham, Sam O'Reilly

The Numbers Game:

Shots: OS 36 - KIT 33

Power play: OS 0/3 - KIT 0/2

FO%: OS 59% - KIT 41%

The Starting Goalies:

Trenton Bennett (OS) - 30/33 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 34/36 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

After Friday's game, the East Avenue Blue will close out the week on the road, squaring off against the Guelph Storm on Sunday in the Royal City. Puck drop is set for 7:07 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre. The Rangers return to the Aud for a Tuesday night matchup against the Flint Firebirds in what will be the final game Kitchener dawn their third jerseys. Also, Tuesday's night game will include St. Patty's Day celebrations and kicks off Fan Appreciation week.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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