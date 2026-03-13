2026 OHL Cup Showcase to Feature American Entries HoneyBaked, Little Caesars and TPH Hockey

Published on March 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) today announced that the 2026 OHL Cup Showcase will feature three premier U.S.-based teams.

The 2026 OHL Cup begins Monday, March 30th, at Scotiabank Pond in Toronto, bringing together elite Under-16 AAA talent from across North America.

This year's U.S. contingent, as chosen by an OHL Cup Selection Committee, includes:

Detroit HoneyBaked: Making their first-ever appearance at the Showcase, HoneyBaked arrives with incredible momentum. Leading the latest OHL Cup Top 10 Rankings, they are fresh off capturing the Michigan state 15U AAA championship last week. The HoneyBaked AAA program has a rich history of developing elite talent, producing a multitude of eventual NHL standouts, including London Knights graduate and 2007 OHL Rookie of the Year and Top Scorer Patrick Kane.

Detroit Little Caesars: Returning to the Showcase after a strong showing last year, the Michigan 15U AAA finalists are making their fourth tournament appearance (2012, 2019, 2025). Last year's Little Caesars team reached the OHL Cup semi-finals and impressively produced seven different players drafted by OHL clubs. They have been a dominant force this season, leading the OHL Cup Top 10 Rankings in 10 out of the 15 editions released so far.

TPH Hockey: A staple at the tournament, TPH Hockey returns having competed annually since 2007. Following a run to last year's quarter-finals, the program continues its proven track record of advancing players to the next level. Notable TPH alumni who transitioned through the OHL to reach the National Hockey League include Jack Studnicka, Alec Regula, and Kevin Labanc.

The inclusion of these three powerhouse programs further elevates the competition at this year's Showcase, promising an exceptional week of hockey. This brings the number of teams currently clinched for the OHL Cup to 15 of a possible 21. (GTHL: Markham Majors, Toronto Jr. Canadiens, Toronto Marlboros, Vaughan Kings; ALLIANCE: Brantford 99ers, Huron-Perth Lakers, London Jr. Knights, Sun County Panthers; HEO: Eastern Ontario Wild, Ottawa Jr. 67's; HNO: Thunder Bay Kings; Team NOHA).

For more information on the 2026 OHL Cup, visit ohlcup.ca.







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