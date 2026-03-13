Consistency Is the Name of the Game for the Black and Gold

Published on March 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Erie, PA - The Kingston Frontenacs continue their road trip tonight with a 7:00PM matchup against the Erie Otters in Erie, riding the momentum of one of their biggest wins of the season.

Kingston picked up two massive points Friday night with a gritty 2-1 victory over the Niagara IceDogs in a playoff-style battle that pushed the Frontenacs into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Goaltender Gavin Betts was outstanding, turning aside 29 shots and coming up with a huge stop in the final twenty seconds to seal the win. Offensively, Matthew Frost provided all the scoring, burying both Kingston goals to propel the black and gold to victory.

Frost's performance is just the latest chapter in what has been an impressive second half of the season for the Kingston forward. After battling injuries over the past couple of years, Frost has said he finally feels like he's playing the game the way he knows he can. The results have followed. His two goals last night give him 12 on the season and 26 points overall, with 20 of those points coming since returning from the Christmas break. It's clear that Frost has found his stride, and his offensive spark has been a major boost for the Frontenacs down the stretch.

While the offense delivered the timely goals, Kingston's identity once again leaned on strong defensive play and goaltending. Limiting Niagara to just one goal on thirty shots, while keeping high danger chances to a minimum against a dangerous offensive team showcased the structure and commitment that has defined this group all season.

The numbers back it up. The Frontenacs currently boast the seventh fewest goals against in the league, the third best penalty kill, and are the most disciplined team in the OHL by nearly 100 penalty minutes. That defensive responsibility continues to give Kingston a chance to win tight games, exactly the type of contests that become the norm this time of year.

With their spot in sixth now secured, at least for the moment; the Frontenacs will look to keep the momentum rolling tonight in Erie as they continue their push toward the postseason.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.