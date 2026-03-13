Game Day, Game 64, Firebirds vs Greyhounds - 7 p.m.

Published on March 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds fell in a 2-0 hole early in the second period but then rattled off four unanswered goals as they went on to beat the Windsor Spitfires, 4-2 on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Jimmy Lombardi scored twice and Mason Vaccari made 32 saves to help backstop Flint's win.

DIVISION RACE: With five games remaining in the regular season, the Firebirds lead the West Division by one point over the Windsor Spitfires and also hold second place in the Western Conference by the same margin. Windsor made up its two games in hand in the past week with a win over Kitchener and an OT loss to Soo. The Firebirds are seeking their first division title in franchise history.

RECORDS IN REACH: The Firebirds have matched their franchise record for most points in a single season with 89. Flint previously had 89 points in the 2021-22 season when they went 42-21-1-4. The Firebirds' 42 wins that season are also a franchise record and they currently have 41 with five games remaining in the regular season.

SOO AGAIN: Flint and Soo will meet on Friday for the sixth time this season and for the second time in nine days. The Greyhounds beat the Firebirds in a shootout, 4-3 on March 4 in Flint, their first win against the Birds this season. Flint is 4-0-0-1 against Soo and Friday is the final matchup of the 2025-26 season.

THE MOST HELPFUL: Nathan Aspinall recorded his 56th assist of the season on Saturday night, putting him just one shy of Amadeus Lombardi's franchise record of 57, set during the 2022-23 season. Aspinall was a rookie for the Firebirds in the 22-23 season. He is on an eight-game point streak and has two goals and seven assists during said streak.

ODDS AND ENDS: Paul Flache earned his 100th win as Firebirds Head Coach on Saturday. He is the winningest coach in franchise history...the Firebirds can clinch home ice in the first round of the OHL Playoffs with a win, an OT loss, a shootout loss or a London Knights loss of any kind on Friday...Friday is the penultimate home game of Flint's regular season.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will make the short trip to Saginaw to face the Spirit on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Dow Event Center.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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