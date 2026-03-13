Game Preview: Owen Sound Attack at Kitchener Rangers - March 13th, 2026

Published on March 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Western Conference leading Kitchener Rangers jump back into action tonight as Owen Sound comes to town. Kitchener is coming off a 5-2 loss in Windsor Sunday afternoon which ended the Rangers seven game winning streak and eleven game point streak. The East Avenue Blue will be looking to begin another win streak on home ice with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This Season

This meeting will be the seventh of eight games the two clubs will play this year and the final matchup on home ice. Kitchener has dominated the season series posting a 4-1-1-0 and a 3-0-0-0 record at the Aud. The last game saw Owen Sound win in overtime at the Bayshore. Sam O'Reilly and Cameron Reid started the scoring as the Rangers got off to a two-goal lead. Owen Sound would score the next 3 with Max Delisle scoring the first two, leading to a Lenny Greenberg overtime winner.

Past Years

Over the past 5 seasons the division rivals have met 40 times with Kitchener holding a record of 23-11-5-1. Home ice has proven to be an important advantage for these clubs as Kitchener holds a 13-6-1-0 record on home ice.

RANGERS ROUND UP (44-13-4-2)

Following the loss in Windsor, the Rangers still hold the top seed in the Western Conference. They are five points ahead of Flint, who the club will play next week, and six points ahead of Windsor. Jack Pridham continues his hot streak as he has goals in three-straight. His team leading 42 goals is good for second in the league, only one behind the OHL lead. Pridham also sits at 84 points which is good for third in the league. Dylan Edwards is second for the Rangers in points and goals with 37 goals and 82 points. The two overage forwards for the Rangers continue to lead the offence.

PLAYERS TO LOOK FOR:

Sam O'Reilly is fresh of being named OHL player of the week. He had eight points over three games in the week, which was headlined by a five-point night in Guelph. O'Reilly has 33 points over 24 games since being traded to Kitchener.

Cameron Reid is set to play his 170th OHL game. The Captain has 129 career points and has six points in his last five games including a multi-point night in the loss to Windsor.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (24-30-4-5)

Owen Sound has clinched a playoff spot but it is the seeding that has yet to be determined. In their most recent matchup, they fell to Brampton is overtime 2-1. Tristian Delisle potted the lone goal for the attack as Manual Amado and Keaton Ardagh scored for Brampton. Owen Sound has played their last 10 to a 4-2-2-2 record, collecting points in 8 of the 10 has been part of the surge that has clinched them a playoff spot.

Pierce Mbuyi is a top prospect for this upcoming draft, he is the team leader in goals (30) and points (65). Harry Nansi is the lone skater that is drafted on the roster. The Maple Leafs prospect has been heating up recently with 10 points over his last 10 games. He has 53 points in 62 games this year.

PLAYERS TO LOOK FOR:

Tristian Delisle has three points across the previous six games this year against the Bluehshirts, and he has been hot as of late with eleven points over his last ten games. His brother Max scored two of the attack goals in the last meeting between these clubs.

Trenten Bennett is a Kitchener native and was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in 2025. The Attack netminder has a .897 save percentage this year and a record of 8-8-2 over 24 starts.

Drafted Attack:

Two players from the Owen Sound Attack have been drafted to the NHL, both in 2025: Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils), and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs).

Rangers Reach:

Rangers Reach is back for another exciting season of great Rangers hockey and Huge JACKPOTS! You could be the next winner of our Jackpot draw or consolation prize draw of a $200 The Keg Waterloo Gift Card!

Buy now!  or text WIN to 95050 (Std Msg & Data Rates may apply)

Also, back for another season is the Rangers Reach Authentic Jersey Raffle!

In addition to our Authentic Jersey main prize, we've added a Consolation Prize of a Special Issue RANGERS Jersey to the draw! Each Ticket purchase now has a chance to win one of TWO prizes!

Get your tickets online or on the concourse at tonight's game! 

Rangers Reach 50/50 supports local minor sports organizations, numerous social agencies, charities, and education related programs. Proceeds from Rangers Reach 50/50 also help support our community.

MEGA JACKPOT: Rangers Reach is excited to announce the 2026 50|50 Mega Jackpot Event, including the official draw schedule and prize lineup for this year's highly anticipated fundraising initiative. With 21 total draws, including a thrilling Guaranteed minimum $50,000 Mega Jackpot Grand Prize, the event features more than $17,000 in supplementary prizes and a diverse range of high-value Early Bird prize opportunities for participants.

Broadcast Coverage:

Friday's game against the Owen Sound Attack will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 469 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

After Friday's game, the East Avenue Blue will close out the week on the road, squaring off against the Guelph Storm on Sunday in the Royal City. Puck drop is set for 7:07 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre. The Rangers return to the Aud for a Tuesday night matchup against the Flint Firebirds in what will be the final game Kitchener dawn their third jerseys. Also, Tuesday's night game will include St. Patty's Day celebrations and kicks off Fan Appreciation week.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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