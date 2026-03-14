Frontenacs Solve Erliden in Extra Frame, Win, 4-3

Published on March 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Erie, PA - The Kingston Frontenacs were in Erie for their final matchup of the season with the Otters; finishing off the two game season series with the cross-conference opponents. After a massive win in Niagara last night that propelled them into sixth place in the Eastern Conference, the Frontenacs were looking to keep the wins coming to get some room between them and the IceDogs.

It didn't take long for the goal light to get used tonight as Maleek McGowan scored just 25 seconds after puck drop. As he so often does, McGowan jumped up in the rush and ran a give-and-go with Kieren Dervin who sauced the puck towards McGowan as he was making a dash to the net. With one hand on his stick, McGowan hit the puck out of the air with the edge of his blade for a sensational goal to put Kingston out in front early.

Before the first period would come to a close the Otters would respond in a big way. Ulysses Lombardi and Julius Saari were able to beat Matt Minchak in the Kingston net to give the Otters a 2-1 lead heading into the second. After Maleek McGowan's opener the Otters outshot the Frontenacs 11-7, turning it on in a big way.

The Frontenacs were able to flip the script in the middle frame, as a goal from Tomas Pobezal tied the game up early into the period. Kingston was putting everything they had towards Noah Erliden in the Erie cage but the Swedish import was seemingly unbeatable; making some ten-bell saves to deny Kingston from taking the lead back. Erliden made 17 stops in the second period, while Minchak only had to make a pair of saves with the puck spending the majority of the time in the Erie end.

The third period was back and forth with the Frontenacs striking first after Landon Wright fired one past Erliden. Just under seven minutes later it was Tyler Cooper responding for the Otters. A very even third period would solve nothing, meaning overtime was on the way in Erie.

Just 1:11 into the extra frame, Kieren Dervin made a move and beat his man wide before firing a wrist shot into the top right corner and silencing the Erie faithful. Dervin's 15th of the season gave the Frontenacs both points on the night and gives his team a chance to sweep the weekend as they head to Brampton on Sunday afternoon. The win also gives Frontenacs' bench boss Troy Mann his 100th win behind the bench for Kingston.

The puck drops on Brampton on the final matchup of the season between the Frontenacs and Steelheads at 2:00PM at the CAA Centre, where the Frontenacs will be able to get six out of six points on the weekend and that much closer to locking up the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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