OHL Cup Top 10 Rankings - Week 15: HoneyBaked Back on Top After Winning State Title

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced the 15th edition of the OHL Cup Top-10 Rankings for the 2025-26 season, with the Michigan state champion Detroit HoneyBaked AAA program back in the top spot after their thrilling comeback victory over Little Caesars this past week. A pair of HEO teams in the honourable mention Eastern Ontario Wild as well as the Ottawa Jr. 67's also became the latest teams to clinch spots in this year's showcase.

The weekly rankings, determined by a panel of scouts from OHL member teams, highlight the top teams competing for an opportunity to play in the 2026 OHL Cup hosted by the GTHL, which will showcase 25 teams featuring talent eligible for the OHL Priority Selection that will take place at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston on June 12-13, 2026.

OHL Cup Top-10 Rankings (Week 15)

RANK TEAM LAST WEEK WEEKS RANKED

1 HoneyBaked (USA AAA) 3 14

2 Little Caesars (USA AAA) 1 15

3 Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL)* 2 15

4 London Jr. Knights (ALLIANCE)* 4 15

5 Toronto Marlboros (GTHL)* 7 10

6 Upper Canada College (Ontario Prep) 6 15

7 Vaughan Kings (GTHL)* 5 13

8 Quinte Red Devils (OMHA) 8 7

9 Markham Majors (GTHL)* 9 5

10 Hill Academy (Ontario Prep) 10 15

Honourable Mentions: Niagara North Stars (OMHA), Ajax-Pickering Raiders (OMHA), Huron-Perth Lakers (ALLIANCE)*, Credit River Capitals (OMHA), Eastern Ontario Wild (HEO)*

*- team has clinched spot at 2026 OHL Cup

The 2026 OHL Cup will kick off with four wild card play-in matchups on Monday, March 30, 2026. All games will be held at Scotiabank Pond in Toronto before the Championship Final moves to the historic Mattamy Athletic Centre on Saturday, April 4, 2026 at 2:00pm.

