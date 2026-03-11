Greenberg Named Attack Player of the Week for Second Time in a Row

Published on March 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







For the second week in a row Lenny Greenberg is your Owen Sound Attack Player of The Week. In two games last week Greenberg had four points (2G 2A) and on his birthday was a big part of the overtime win over Sarnia where he was the first star of the game and had plenty of friends and family there to celebrate with him.

Greenberg tied the game at 1-1 in the first before assisting on a Pierce Mbuyi power play tally in the second. Then late in the game with the Attack trailing, Greenberg tied the game once again with 53 seconds left at 4-4. To top off the night Greenberg also got the primary assist on Nicholas Sykora's overtime winner, the goal that clinched the Attack a birth in the 2025-26 OHL playoffs.







