Generals, Wolves Meet for Second Time in Five Days

Published on March 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals return home after a three-game road trip to host the Sudbury Wolves in a mid-week battle.

It is the fourth and final meeting of the season between both sides and the second time in five days they have seen each other after Sudbury took a 5-2 win last Friday on home ice.

Despite chipping away in the back half of the game, the Generals were unable to muster a comeback after Sudbury netted two first period goals.

Vadim Smirnov led Oshawa in scoring that night with two assists and Owen Griffin recorded goal number 24, but both Blake Clayton and Rowan Henderson put up three-point performances to lead their team offensively.

Both teams have played once since Friday night, each coming on Sunday afternoon. Oshawa came up just short to the Frontenacs in Kingston 3-2 while Sudbury also hit the road and suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Battalion in North Bay.

The Wolves and Generals each have six games remaining in their seasons entering play tonight. Sudbury controls the eighth and final seed in the Eastern Conference by nine points and hope to get one step closer to clinching a playoff spot.

Since returning from injury at the start of last week's road trip, Brooks Rogowski has tucked home two and comes in with five goals and seven points in his last ten overall. The NHL Draft-eligible prospect has been one of Oshawa's key contributors in their top-six all season.

For the Wolves, be on the lookout for Los Angeles Kings' prospect Jan Chovan, who comes into tonight with 12 points in his last ten. The Slovakian-born centre has morphed into a reliable two-way forward in his first OHL season thanks to his steady on-ice awareness.

Play picks up at 7:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2026

Generals, Wolves Meet for Second Time in Five Days - Oshawa Generals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.