Generals Come up Short in Overtime to Colts

Published on March 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals and Barrie Colts combined for eleven goals in a high-event contest tonight, but Oshawa came out on the opposite end of the spectrum, dropping 6-5.

Matthew Humphries exited Thursday's game in Peterborough after suffering an upper body injury but got back in the crease tonight. Charlie Hilton also returned to the lineup, slotting in on the blue line with Luca Diplacido.

Taking to the ice in their green St. Patrick's Day jerseys, the Generals got off to a solid start with the first three shots, but Barrie netted their first bid with Ben Wilmott roofing it over Humphries' blocker for the icebreaker just under five minutes in.

Oshawa would tie it up soon after with Brady Blaseg one-timing his second of the season past the glove of Arvin Jaswal from up high. The Gens would then take the lead 2:01 later after Anthony Figliomeni picked off a pass at centre, gained the zone and roofed it blocker side.

The Gens took a one-goal advantage to the second, but Barrie struck for two quick power play goals to take the lead. Emil Hemming tied it 2:01 into the middle frame before Brad Gardiner finished a three-on-one rush for this 30th of the season 4:01 later.

Trailing deep into the second, the Gens capitalized on a power play of their own to tie it at three after Harrison Franssen cleaned up the garbage in front of the Barrie goal. The two teams would head to the locker rooms all tied up.

It was not tied for long to start the third after Owen Griffin extended his point streak to eleven, making a filthy move in tight and tucking it top shelf on his backhand going across Jaswal to give the Gens back the lead at four-on-four.

Oshawa clamped down a hungry Barrie team for most of the third, including some big penalty kills in the final frame, and would go up by two late with Brooks Rogowski netting another power play marker off a sweet dish from Griffin.

The Colts would not go away, however, getting a short-handed tally from Parker von Richter jumping up from the point and wiring it glove side, followed by their captain Cole Beaudoin tying it up with under two minutes left with the extra attacker.

This game would need overtime after a third period comeback for Barrie and the Colts ended it early with Ben Wilmott just touching Gardiner's feed across the goal line. A review would be needed to determine if the puck completely went across, but the goal would stand.

Oshawa's top guns came to play with Brooks Rogowski netting three points and both Franssen and Griffin tallying a goal and an assist, but Barrie's fire power was too much to handle as Kashawn Aitcheson finished with four points, Beaudoin with three and Wilmott with three.

The Colts keep pace with the Brantford Bulldogs for the number one seed in the Eastern Conference with this win. Brantford defeated the SOO Greyhounds earlier this afternoon, so Barrie remains five points back with now three games remaining.

For the Generals' final week of the regular season, they have a home-and-home with the Ottawa 67's beginning Wednesday afternoon in the nation's capital and ending Friday night at the TCC.

Afterward, Oshawa will play host to the Peterborough Petes next Sunday, March 22nd in their final game of the regular season. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

BAR 1st Goal: Ben Wilmott (25) from Cole Beaudoin and Emil Hemming at 4:46

OSH 1st Goal: Brady Blaseg (2) from Artem Frolov and Luke Posthumus at 9:50

OSH 2nd Goal: Anthony Figliomeni (6) Unassisted at 11:51

2nd Period Scoring:

BAR 2nd Goal (PP): Emil Hemming (25) from Joe Salandra and Kashawn Aitcheson at 2:01

BAR 3rd Goal (PP): Brad Gardiner (30) from Cole Beaudoin and Joe Salandra at 6:02

OSH 3rd Goal (PP): Harrison Franssen (23) from Brooks Rogowski at 15:59

3rd Period Scoring:

OSH 4th Goal: Owen Griffin (25) from Brooks Rogowski and Charlie Hilton at 5:35

OSH 5th Goal (PP): Brooks Rogowski (14) from Owen Griffin and Harrison Franssen at 14:58

BAR 4th Goal: Parker von Richter (6) from Ben Wilmott and Kashawn Aitcheson at 16:42

BAR 5th Goal: Cole Beaudoin (32) from Parker von Richter and Mason Zebeski at 18:35

Overtime:

BAR 6th Goal: Ben Wilmott (6) from Brad Gardiner and Kashawn Aitcheson at 1:16

BAR Power Play: 2/5

OSH Power Play: 2/6

Arvin Jaswal (BAR): 24 saves on 29 shots

Matthew Humphries (OSH): 23 saves on 29 shots







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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