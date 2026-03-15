Colts Score Five Straight to Down Wolves 5-2 on St. Patrick's Night

Published on March 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts celebrated St. Patrick's Night with a strong performance on home ice, scoring five unanswered goals to defeat the Sudbury Wolves 5-2 at Sadlon Arena.

Before the game, Kashawn Aitcheson, Cole Beaudoin, and Emil Hemming were honoured as graduating players, while Brad Gardiner was recognized as the team's Most Improved Colt this season.

Barrie controlled much of the opening period and broke through late in the frame. Joe Salandra delivered a no-look cross-ice pass to Brad Gardiner, who finished on the back door to give the Colts a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Sudbury answered early in the second period when Vladimir Provorov converted a two-on-one opportunity before David Chovan added a power-play goal to give the Wolves a brief 2-1 lead.

The Colts responded quickly.

Salandra tied the game with a perfectly placed shot before Cole Beaudoin restored Barrie's lead off the rush. Moments later, Will Schneid buried a one-timer to extend the advantage to 4-2 heading into the third period.

Barrie sealed the win early in the final frame when Kashawn Aitcheson blasted home a one-timer just seconds into a two-man advantage to make it 5-2.

The Colts finished the night with a commanding 52-30 edge in shots, securing the St. Patrick's Night victory in front of a packed home crowd.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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