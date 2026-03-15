Opportunity to Sweep the Weekend Lies Before the Frontenacs

Published on March 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Brampton, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs wrap up a critical road weekend this afternoon with a 2:00PM matchup against the Brampton Steelheads at the CAA Centre in Brampton.

Kingston enters the game riding a wave of momentum after back to back statement victories to begin the trip. The Frontenacs opened the weekend with a gritty 2-1 win over the Niagara IceDogs before following it up with a thrilling 4-3 come from behind overtime victory against the Erie Otters on Friday night thanks to Kieren Dervin's winner. Those four points have proven massive in the Eastern Conference playoff race, vaulting Kingston into sixth place in the standings, just one point ahead of Niagara.

While Kingston takes the ice in Brampton, the IceDogs will be battling the Ottawa 67's, meaning the scoreboard watching will be unavoidable. A strong result for the Frontenacs could allow them to strengthen their grip on sixth place as the regular season enters its final weekend.

For Kingston the focus remains simple: finish the job. This afternoon presents the opportunity to sweep the weekend and collect all six points available during the second last week of the OHL regular season a weekend that could prove to be pivotal when the music stops at the end of next weekend.

After finding ways to win tight games in Niagara and Erie, the Frontenacs will look to bring the same urgency and execution one more time before heading back home. With momentum on their side and valuable points on the line, Kingston has the chance to cap off a perfect weekend in Brampton.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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